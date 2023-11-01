Hasan Sarwardy arrested in fake Biden adviser case

Retired army official Lt Gen (Retd) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardy has been arrested from a residence at Savar in the capital in connection with a case filed with the city's Paltan Police Station against Mia Zahedul Islam Arefi who had introduced himself as US President Joe Biden's adviser at a press conference at BNP's Naya Paltan central office in the capital.Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) additional police commissioner (DB) Mohammad Harun ar Rashid led the arrest on Tuesday afternoon, said a DB offiicial.Being the plaintiff, one Mohiuddin Sikder filed the case on Sunday (October 29) night, said Paltan Police Station's OC Md Salahuddin Mia. The plaintiff brought the allegation of breaching the trust against the accused by falsifying their identities.