Abbas, Alal arrested

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas and joint secretary general Syed Moazzaem Hossain Alal were arrested from the capital's Shajahanpur area on Tuesday night.A team of DB police raided a house in Shahjahanpur's Shahid-bagh Mosque lane and arrested them around 8:15pm, said BNP Chairperson media wing member Shamsuddin Didar.Law enforcers earlier on Sunday raided the houses of both leaders following serious violence in the city's Naya Paltan and Kakrail areas on Saturday centring BNP's grand rally, but they did not find them there.Abbas and Alal were made accused in a case filed in connection with the killing of a police Constable Amirul Islam Parvez.Meanwhile our correspondent adds, a Dhaka court on Tuesday cancelled the bail of BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas and issued arrest warrant against him after dismissing his time petition in a case filed for amassing wealth illegally.Tuesday was fixed for producing defence witnesses in the case. The BNP leader did not appear nor did he produce any defence witnesses in the case.The defence lawyer sought deferment for producing the defence witnesses mentioning that Mirza Abbas was ill.Upon hearing both the sides, the judge turned down the defence pleas and issued the arrest warrants against the BNP leader.Judge Monjurul Imam of Dhaka's Special Judge Court-6 fixed November 2 for arguments of the prosecution side, said ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir.Earlier, the court recorded statements of 24 prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case.The court framed charges against Mirza Abbas, also former BNP minister on June 16 in 2008.On August 16, 2007, the ACC filed the case with Ramna Police Station against Mirza Abbas for amassing wealth worth over Tk 7.54 crore beyond known sources of income and concealing wealth statement of Tk 57.26 lakh.Several cases were filed against MIrza Abbas and many other party men for clash with police at Naya Paltan on October 28.