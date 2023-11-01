Video
Wednesday, 1 November, 2023
US envoy hopes for unconditional dialogue to ensure fair election

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Diplomatic Correspondent

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Tuesday hoped that all parties would participate in unconditional dialogue to address the current political crisis and pave the way for free, fair and peaceful national elections.

Following a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, US envoy Haas expressed his proposal for dialogue to the reporters.

He said that political violence from any side has no place in a democratic election.

"I hope that all parties will sit in dialogue unconditionally and move forward and find a way to free, fair and peaceful elections," he added.

"We want transparency and accountability in the elections according to international standards," the US ambassador said.
"It is the responsibility of political parties, government, voters, law enforcement agencies, civil society, media and of course the Election Commission to hold free, fair and peaceful elections," Haas added.




