Some foreign orgns should apply for political platform registration: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said certain foreign entities in Bangladesh should apply for political registration and turn into political groups to talk about Bangladesh's internal affairs and do politics."I often think some foreign organisations should turn into a political entity, I think they should apply for registration that they will also form a political body, will take political positions in our internal affairs.Let them form a party and see how many votes they get," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when his attention was drawn about US Ambassador Peter Haas' remarks over political dialogue.Ambassador Haas hoped that all sides going forward will engage in a "dialogue" without any preconditions to find a path forward to free, fair and peaceful elections.When asked about media reports over further US sanctions, Momen said, "Forget about that. It does not matter...we have nothing to be worried about. Any country can deny visa to anyone."Highlighting BNP's "brutality and destruction" FM Momen said it is shameful for the party and it should expel those BNP activists involved in attacks on police, hospital and chief justice's residence."It is a matter of shame, the party (BNP) should give a public statement for the misdeeds. I would expect from BNP that they should expel them," he said.Momen said Bangladesh saw massive development over the last 15 years due to peace and stability in the country.He said BNP needs maturity as their behaviour shows they are doing something beyond imagination by such attacks. "They don't abide by laws."Referring to the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said strikes and blockades by BNP cost the country a total of Tk 1,600 crore (USD 192.3 million) or 0.2 per cent of GDP per day.In the early 2000s, BNP-Jamaat created an atmosphere of violence and intimidation, particularly during the 2001 general election, which was marred by widespread violence and allegations of vote rigging, Momen told the diplomats on Monday.After the election, he said, BNP-Jamaat activists committed looting, rape and murders, particularly targeting the minority community.