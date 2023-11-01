Video
Wednesday, 1 November, 2023
Home Front Page

Election to be held on schedule: CEC

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Chief Election Commi-ssioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Tuesday announced that the national election will be held on schedule, whether the election environment is favourable or unfavourable.

Talking to journalists after his meeting with US Ambassador Peter Haas at the Election Commission building in Agargaon, he said, "We discussed the favourable-unfavourable atmosphere for the
elections."
Howerver, Hass said that the US always wants a favourable environment for elections.

"People should not think that the general election will not be held except in a favourable election environment," the CEC added.

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal said preparations for the elections were discussed in the meeting with the US ambassador.

He also said that according to the constitution, the EC has no option but to hold elections.

Mentioning that, "Political parties have many options. They can participate in elections individually or in coalition. They may or may not participate in elections. But the Commission has no such option. The Commission is determined to hold the general election on schedule as per constitution."




