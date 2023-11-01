3 dead, over 100 injured, 50 vehicles set afire, over 1,000 BNP leaders nabbed

Three people died, over 100 were injured, around 50 vehicles -- set on fire and over 1,000 BNP leaders and activists were arrested from different districts of the country on the first day of the three-day road-rail-waterway blockade called by BNP and like-minded political parties.BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said at a virtual press conference that over 1,000 BNP leaders and activists were arrested from different districts on the first day of the blockade.The blockade began at 6am on Tuesday, will end at 6 pm on Thursday.The police clashed with BNP leaders and activists in different districts.The first day of the Blockade passed of peacefully bur for stray incidents of violence, including clashes with police and torching vehicles and two persons died, one each in Kishoreganj and Sylhet.BNP, Jamaat and other political parties leaders and activists were seen taking position on different roads across the country, including in the capital, to enforce the blockade.At least 40 including 10 policemen sustained injuries in a three-way clashes among activists of Awami League, BNP and the police at Chausuti Bus Stand at Kuliarchar upazila, Kishoreganj on Tuesday morning.The deceased were identified as Billal Mia, 30, son of Kajal Mia, and Refayet Ullah, 20, son of Kausar Mia, both residents of Chausuti union.Jubo Dal leader Dilu Ahmed Jilu, died after suffering injuries in a motorcycle accident that took place being changed by police on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Sylhet's Dakkhin Surma upazila on Tuesday morning.The accident took place around 8:30am, and Jilu died at the ICU of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital at around 3:00pm, police said.Police chased Jilu, while trying to break up pickets.Moksud Ahmed, general secretary of the Sylhet district unit Jubo Dal said, "Police chased us at Lalabazar area at around 8:30am. During the chase, a police van hit the motorcycle carrying Jilu, causing him to lose control and hit a roadside tree."In Dhamrai, three Jubo Dal activists were arrested for damaging a bus, reported our Savar Correspondent, quoting Dhamrai Police Station, officer-in-charge Harun Or Rashid.The detainees are Golam Mostafa, 40, Morshedul Islam, 19, and Rakib Hossain, 19, residents of Kushura village in the upazila.At around 7:00am, a group of 10 to 12 Jubo Dal activists were throwing brick chips at two buses on a road near Sreerampur area on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway, the OC said.In Narayanganj, at least 50 BNP and AL activities and five policemen were injured in clashes, the Daily Observer correspondent reported.At Madanpur on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway , two covered vans were set on fire.At Pagla Taltala on Dhaka-Narayanganj Highway a bus was set on fire.At least 30 BNP activists were injured in clashes with police and ruling Awami League men in different areas of Bogura.Some vehicles were damaged and later torched during the clashes.The clashes took place in Banani Lichutala area under Shajahanpur upazila and Baghopara area of Sadar upazila on Rangpur Highway, reported our correspondent.At least five BNP leaders and activists were arrested by the police from Taltali, Barguna.Police said that three BNP activists were arrested with cocktails.According to police, upazila BNP Joint Convener SM Humaun Ahmed (49) was arrested from in front of his stationery shop on Sadar Road and upazila BNP Convener Md Shahidul Haque's son Md Shahriar Ahmed Naeem (28) was arrested from his house around 9 pm.Police said, Masum Mridha (55) of Zakirtabak area of the upazila, Rubel Howladar (32) of Malipara area and Nantu Howladar (52) of South Gendamara area were arrested with cocktails.In Manikganj, at least five BNP activists were arrested and 10 sustained injuries in clashes with police at Seota Manra area.Manikganj Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdur Rouf Sarker said BNP leaders and activists threw brick chips at police, and police opened blank fire to bring the situation under control.Five people were arrested from the spot, he added.Pickets also blocked roads by placing logs and burning tyres in different parts of the country in the morning.The police restored road communication.Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami also enforced the blockade simultaneouslyApart from BNP , 12-party alliance, Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote, LDP, Gonoforum and People's Party, Gonotantrik Bam Oikya, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Labour Party and NDM enforced blockade separately.An incident of car vandalism took place in Bijayanagar area of the capital on Tuesday afternoon.Like on previous days, the main gate of BNP office at Naya Paltan was locked.Police contingent was posted in front of BNP.The police said that they removed the 'crime scene' fence from the in front of the BNP office on Tuesday morning.Amidst the blockade, trains ran normally.However, the number of passengers was too fewer than normal.No long-distance bus left Dhaka's Gabtali and Syedabad bus terminals since Tuesday morning, though ticket counters were open.