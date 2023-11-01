US condemns political violence of Oct 28

The United States has condemned the political violence that took place in Dhaka on October 28."The reported killing of a police officer, a political activist, and the burning of a hospital and buses are unacceptable, as is violence against civilians, including journalists," US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a press briefing on Monday.Miller said the US encourages the authorities to thoroughly investigate the incidents at the October 28 rally and to hold those responsible for violence accountable.He said the holding of free and fair elections is everyone's responsibility - voters, political parties, the government, the security forces, civil society, and the media.Miller said diplomats talk to a wide variety of people - civil society organisations, media professionals, business leaders, cultural contributors, educators, and many other types of organisations and individuals."That is what diplomats do as part of their everyday job," the US State Department spokesperson added."We have made clear that we will take actions if necessary to support democracy in Bangladesh, and I would never preview those from the podium," he said while responding to another question.