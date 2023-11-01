Video
Raushan condemns anarchy in RMG sector

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

Chief patron of Jatiya Party (JP) Raushan Ershad, also Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, has strongly condemned the incident of blocking highways, vandalizing vehicles, setting fire to police boxes, pickups and garment factories during the protest by garment workers in Gazipur and Savar.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the opposition leaders said it is the responsibility all of us to ensure that no economic crisis is created in the country in the prevailing political situation.

Leader of the Opposition's Political Secretary Golam Masih, also Member Secretary to the National Council Preparatory Committee of the Jatiya Party, signed the statement on behalf of the chief patron.

Raushan said, "I note that attempt has been taken to create discontent among the workers of the country's main export sector, the garment industry. It is an unfortunate omen for the nation."

She expressed deep sympathy to the families of two workers, who were killed in the labour unrest, and said the workers should not be misled by any provocation until a reasonable wage structure of the workers is determined through the next wage board and urged the workers to remain calm.

She urged the government to fix the wage in the interest of the workers considering the current market.



