Chanchal best actor, Jaya, Shimu best actresses

Chanchal Chowdhury and Jaya Ahsan, Rikita Nandini Shimu have been selected for the Best Actor and Best Actress award respectively at the National Film Awards-2022.Chanchal Chowdhury (Suchantya Chowdhury) has been selected for the Best Actor award for his outstanding performance in the film 'Hawa' while Jaya Ahsan selected for Beauty Circus and Rikita Nandini Shimu for Shimu flim shared the best actress award.The Information Ministry on Tuesday issued a notification in this regards.It is learned that the date and venue for distributing the award will be informed soon with the convenience time and consent of the Prime Minister. She will hand over the awards to the winners.The notification also informed that two films have been jointly selected as the best film among the films released in 2022. These films are 'Kura Pokkhir Shunne Ura' and 'Poran'.However, the director of 'Shimu' Rubaiyat Hossain won the award of the Best Director award.This year, the Lifetime Achievement Award has been offered to two filmmakers - actor Khasru (valiant freedom fighter Kamrul Alam Khan Khasru) and actress Rozina (Rawshan Ara Rozina).There are more in other sections:The Best Short Film award went to 'Ghore Fera' of SM Kamrul Ahsan and 'Bangabandhu and Dhaka University' of Dr. AZM Shafiul Alam Bhuiyan was selected for Best Documentary Film award.Nasiruddin Khan of Poran won the Best Supporting Actor award while Afsana Mimi (Paap Punya) was selected Best Supporting Actress. Dipu Imam of Operation Sundarbans was selected Best comedian.Brishti Akter (Rohingya) and Muntaha Emilia (Biratta) were selected for Best Child Artiste.The special award in the child artist category goes to Farzina Akter while Ripon Khan (Paher Chhap) gets Best Music Director.Among others, Best Playback Singer (Male) Bappa Majumdar (Operation Sundarbans) and Chandan Sinha (Hridayata), Best Playback Singer (Female) Atiya Anisa (Payer Chhap), Best Lyricist Rabiul Islam Jiban (Paran), Best Music Director Shaukat Ali Emon (Payer Chhap), Best Story Writer Faridur Reza Sagar (Damal) and Khorshed Alam (Golui), Best Screenplay Muhammad Abdul Qayyum, Best Dialogue Writer SA Haque Alik (Golui), Best Editor Sujan Mahmud (Shimu), Best Art Direction Himadri Barua (Rohingya), Best Cinematography Asaduzzaman (Rohingya), Best Lyricist Ripon Nath (Hawa), Best Costume and Makeup Tansina Shaon (Shimu) and Best make-up man Khokon Mollah (Operation Sundarbans).