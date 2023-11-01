Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 November, 2023, 8:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

National Film Awards

Chanchal best actor, Jaya, Shimu best actresses

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

Chanchal Chowdhury and Jaya Ahsan, Rikita Nandini Shimu have been selected for the Best Actor and Best Actress award respectively at the National Film Awards-2022.

Chanchal Chowdhury (Suchantya Chowdhury) has been selected for the Best Actor award for his outstanding performance in the film 'Hawa' while Jaya Ahsan selected for Beauty Circus and Rikita Nandini Shimu for Shimu flim shared the best actress award.

The Information Ministry on Tuesday issued a notification in this regards.

It is learned that the date and venue for distributing the award will be informed soon with the convenience time and consent of the Prime Minister. She will hand over the awards to the winners.

The notification also informed that two films have been jointly selected as the best film among the films released in 2022. These films are 'Kura Pokkhir Shunne Ura' and 'Poran'.

However, the director of 'Shimu' Rubaiyat Hossain won the award of the Best Director award.

This year, the Lifetime Achievement Award has been offered to two filmmakers - actor Khasru (valiant freedom fighter Kamrul Alam Khan Khasru) and actress Rozina (Rawshan Ara Rozina).

There are more in other sections:
The Best Short Film award went to 'Ghore Fera' of SM Kamrul Ahsan and 'Bangabandhu and Dhaka University' of Dr. AZM Shafiul Alam Bhuiyan was selected for Best Documentary Film award.

Nasiruddin Khan of Poran won the Best Supporting Actor award while Afsana Mimi (Paap Punya) was selected Best Supporting Actress. Dipu Imam of Operation Sundarbans was selected Best comedian.

Brishti Akter (Rohingya) and Muntaha Emilia (Biratta) were selected for Best Child Artiste.

The special award in the child artist category goes to Farzina Akter while Ripon Khan (Paher Chhap) gets Best Music Director.
Among others, Best Playback Singer (Male) Bappa Majumdar (Operation Sundarbans) and Chandan Sinha (Hridayata), Best Playback Singer (Female) Atiya Anisa (Payer Chhap), Best Lyricist Rabiul Islam Jiban (Paran), Best Music Director Shaukat Ali Emon (Payer Chhap), Best Story Writer Faridur Reza Sagar (Damal) and Khorshed Alam (Golui), Best Screenplay Muhammad Abdul Qayyum, Best Dialogue Writer SA Haque Alik (Golui), Best Editor Sujan Mahmud (Shimu), Best Art Direction Himadri Barua (Rohingya), Best Cinematography Asaduzzaman (Rohingya), Best Lyricist Ripon Nath (Hawa), Best Costume and Makeup Tansina Shaon (Shimu) and Best make-up man Khokon Mollah (Operation Sundarbans).




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Raushan condemns anarchy in RMG sector
Chanchal best actor, Jaya, Shimu best actresses
Scant political-administrative priority causes failure to manage dengue crisis: TIB
RMG workers allegedly torch police box, electronic showroom in Gazipur
Corruption, red tape impede CSO, NGO activities
DUTA protests BNP’s countrywide ‘violent activities’
Babul Chisty, son sentenced to 12 years’ jail
RMG workers’ minimum wage to be fixed by Wage Board thru negotiations: Monnujan


Latest News
Israeli air strike kills 50 at Gaza refugee camp
Dollar price hiked more
Rizvi condemns arrests of Abbas and Alal
Getting runs helps to feel better amid low confidence: Shakib
Father, son killed in Madaripur road crash
OC injured in constable's misfire in Sylhet
BNP leaders Mirza Abbas and Alal arrested
UN says Gaza now a 'graveyard' for thousands of children
Bangladesh become 1st team to be knocked out losing to Pakistan
Two killed as stray incidents mark first day of opposition blockade
Most Read News
'Two killed' in Kishoreganj police-BNP clash
Question doesn't arise at all to hold dialogue with killers, says PM
Lt Gen (Retd) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardi arrested
BNP, Jamaat's countrywide blockade progresses with sporadic incidents
Blockade: BNP stages protest burning tyre in N'ganj
Only political reconciliation can protect democracy in Bangladesh
Bangabandhu Tunnel toll collection reaches Tk 7.1 lakh on 2nd day
Bus set ablaze in Chattogram
No option without holding election on time, says CEC
PAK vs BAN Match Prediction – Who will win?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft