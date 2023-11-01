RMG workers allegedly torch police box, electronic showroom in Gazipur

Readymade garment (RMG) workers allegedly torched a traffic police box, and a Walton showroom on Dhaka-Tangail Highway in Chandra and Shafipur areas in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur and clashes broke out reportedly between them and local AL activists in Mirpur's Purobi Cinema area.The RMG workers allegedly torched a traffic police box, and a Walton showroom on Dhaka-Tangail highway in Chandra and Shafipur areas in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur Tuesday afternoon.Raihan Mia, Senior Station Officer of Kaliakair Fire Service, confirmed the arson attack and said three units of the fire fighters managed to douse the blaze at the Walton showroom around 3:00pm.Our Gazipur Correspondent reported that they rushed to put out the blaze set on the Shafipur traffic police box, but the agitated workers did not allow them to do so.Meanwhile, the workers vandalised a local clinic, Tanha Health Care Hospital, and several shops in Shafipur area, police said."The workers vandalised around 12 vehicles during their protest in the Mouchak area of Kaliakair," local police station chief Akbar Ali Khan said. "The law enforcers were dispatched to the scene to bring the situation under control. Hundreds of agitated protesters chased police at that time."The security personnel took shelter at a police outpost in Kaliakair when the protesters resorted to violence and attacked them."Thousands of garment workers are protesting outside the police outpost. Efforts are underway to disperse them," Akbar Ali said.Demanding an increase in their wages, thousands of workers of several factories blocked the Baipail-Abdullahpur road in Jamgara and different points in Narsingpur areas of Ashulia, Savar after 7:30am on Tuesday.In Dhaka, workers of a garment factory in Mirpur-11 said rod-wielding outsiders entered their workplace and assaulted them while they were gathered at a silent protest for a raise in their minimum wages. At least 60 workers were injured in the attack.The RMG workers then took to the streets and ransacked the factory in protest against the attack, our correspondents reports from the spot.As of 1:30pm, the entire Mirpur 11 was barricaded, the metro station locked and law enforcement personnel were seen turning vehicles and people away.Workers told one of our correspondents that around 9:30am a large group of outsiders entered the factory wielding sticks and rods and started threatening the workers, and a scuffle ensued.The outsiders had driven them out of the building and continued the assault on the streets in front of law enforcers, the workers said.Workers, choosing to remain unnamed, claimed the people who assaulted them were ruling party men and that the factory management was involved in bringing them.They were attacked right on the factory floor because they had stopped work on Tuesday and were sitting at their workdesks abstaining from work, waging a silent protest for a raise in the minimum wages.BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has asked authorities to shut down factories in the wake of violence during the ongoing workers' strike in Gazipur amid a three-day-long blockade called by the BNP and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.The garment workers will get wages according to the new structure decided by the government in December, the BGMEA President said at a media briefing on Tuesday.The new wage structure will be announced in November and will be implemented by December. Any violence will cause the closure of factories according to the law, he added.