Corruption, red tape impede CSO, NGO activities

Experts on Tuesday highlighted how corruption and bureaucratic delays were impeding activities of Civil Society Organisations (CSO).They called for making the registration process transparent. They were speaking at the presentation of research findings that highlighted how corruption and bureaucratic delays were affecting registration of CSOs and NGOs.The session was jointly hosted by the Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ) and the BRAC University at a city hotel with support from ActionAid Bangladesh.The research focused on Legal and Regulatory Framework Affecting the Enabling Environment for Grassroots CSOs in Bangladesh, was conducted by 'SUSHIL: Supporting the Unity and Sustainability of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to Uphold Human Rights, National Integrity, and Rule of Law in Bangladesh' project, co-funded by the European Union.Led by CPJ Director (Research) Dr M Sanjeeb Hossain, Nafisa Tabassum, and Al Muktadir Elahi Esmam the research found the absence of a common platform, gradual withering away of the spirit of volunteerism within CSOs, and the politicisation of some CSOs since 2001, as the main weaknesses pervading the CSO community in Bangladesh.The researchers interviewed, 135 representatives of 114 Civil Society Organisations operating in Chattogram, Bandarban, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Kushita, Naogaon, Kurigram, Gaibandha and Dhaka.Dr Hossain presented the findings and recommendations of the research, 'Towards an Enabling Environment for Grassroots CSOs in Bangladesh: Challenges and Recommendations for Reimagining Laws, Regulations and Policies'.The presentation focused on a host of challenges plaguing the environment within CSOs operating in Bangladesh, which revolve around fading trust between some members of the CSO community and government departments as well as between grassroots CSOs and big NGOs.The findings shed light on the troubles faced by rights-based CSOs trying to operate assertively and independently and the erosion of the independent spirit of CSOs.The presentation also highlighted corruption and bureaucratic delays faced by CSOs while trying to register their organisations and the need for a transparent registration process.It identified weaknesses within the CSO community, the absence of their common platform, gradual withering away of the spirit of volunteerism within CSOs, and the politicisation of some CSOs since 2001, as the main weaknesses pervading the CSO community in Bangladesh.