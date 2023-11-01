DUTA protests BNP’s countrywide ‘violent activities’

Dhaka University Teacher's Association (DUTA) on Tuesday held a human chain protesting 'violent activities' of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami alliance in the name of nationwide three-day rail, road and waterways blockade.Speakers at the programme urged the political parties to immediately stop spreading violence across the country.DUTA hosted the protest programme at the base of Aparajeya Bangla on the campus at noon.DUTA General Secretary Prof Zeenat Huda moderated the event with its President Prof Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan in the chair.Prof Nizam said the BNP and Jamaat have been carrying out terrorist activities in the name of a political programme. "They took to the streets to destroy democracy," he said.Prof Chandra Nath Poddar said killing unarmed people and cops on duty and setting cars on fire remind us of atrocities that occurred during the Liberation War in 1971.He claimed the BNP and Jamaat are conspiring against the country as well as against the spirit of the Liberation War. DUTA executive member Prof Md Amjad Hossain said, "Do they (BNP, Jamaat) want to restore democracy through terrorism? Their activities do not reflect their goodwill."