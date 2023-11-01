Several RMG workers injured in clashes in Mirpur

Several RMG workers were injured while demonstrating for wage hike on Tuesday as clashes broke out reportedly between them and local AL activists in Mirpur's Purobi Cinema Hall area.At least 23 workers were injured in the clash, Photojournalist Md Rakibul Hasan reported from the spot. One of the injured workers was sent to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital in critical condition.Workers said that local AL activists carried out an attack on their procession that left at least 23 of them injured.Later the workers vandalised some vehicles in that area.Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Pallabi Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner Nazmul Hasan said workers of several garment factories took to the streets around 11 am.He said that several workers were injured when a clash broke out around 11:30 am between the RMG workers and local activists of AL and its affiliated organizations.Later, police intervened to control the situation, he said, adding that the situation in the area is now under control. "We went there to calm them down; hopefully the situation will be handled soon," he said. �UNB