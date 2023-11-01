No one spared from clutches of BNP extremists: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Dr Hasan Mahmud, in an interaction with the media on Tuesday evening at the Mintoo Road in the capital, stated no one is being spared from the clutches of BNP extremists"No one, be it journalists, police, or ordinary citizens, can escape from the clutches of BNP extremists. They have become more terrifying than thieves and dacoits," he said.Addressing questions about the BNP's blockade at the media exchange event, the Information Minister said, "When the BNP and Jamaat enforced a nationwide blockade in Bangladesh, we had concerns that the unrest they ignited on January 28 in Dhaka city would spread throughout the country, with their arsonists leading the way. School buses, public transport, ambulances, and regular vehicles, none of them are spared."He emphasized that burning an ordinary citizen's vehicle is equivalent to harming their entire family, as many depend on these vehicles for their livelihoods."The BNP is not a political party; they are extremist, they are troublemakers. I urge the people of the country to stand up against these troublemakers. We, the government, are committed to bringing them to justice. Wait a little, all these troublemakers will be presented before the law."Hasan also criticized Amnesty International's South Asia Campaigner, Yasasmin Kaviratne, for transforming into a spokesperson for the BNP.Responding to a question, the Minister stated, "Amnesty International has been instrumental in protecting war criminals, giving voice to terrorists and becoming a political organization long ago.When Israel kills thousands of children and women in Gaza, they remain silent, no longer an organization for human rights but an advocate for political groups. They neither speak nor act; it's all empty talk."The information minister further noted that reporters' organizations, like Reporters Without Borders and others who provide information for business purposes and trade their reports, seem indifferent to the situation."All these reports simply suppress our nation; they only serve a purpose if they are published in our media. If not, these reports would cease to exist." �UNB