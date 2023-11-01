Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 November, 2023, 8:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Garment worker burnt to death in Gazipur

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

GAZIPUR, Oct 31: A man was burnt to death at ABM Fashion Ltd factory in Konabari area of Gazipur when the factory was set on during workers' protest demanding a minimum basic salary of Tk 23,000.

The identity of the deceased couldn't be known immediately, but he was said to be one of the workers.

According to police and Fire Service, due to the strike most of the factory was declared closed but ABM Fashion Ltd was open.

The news spread among strikers and they called those workers for movement. When the workers didn't join the movement, they broke the gate and beat the officials and workers.

At one stage the factory was set on fire. Three units of Kashimpur DBL Fire Service brought the fire under control after about an hour of effort.

Gazipur fire service deputy assistant director Mohammad Abdullah Al Arefin said Fire Service workers instantly brought the situation under control.     �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Several RMG workers injured in clashes in Mirpur
No one spared from clutches of BNP extremists: Hasan
Garment worker burnt to death in Gazipur
Dhaka City Corpns urged to ensure night shelter for street children
OC injured in constable’s misfire in Sylhet
Bangabandhu Tunnel: Tk 7.1 lakh toll collected on 2nd day
Physician stabbed to death in Rajshahi
Fire at Baburhat-Sekherchar market doused after over 7 hours


Latest News
Israeli air strike kills 50 at Gaza refugee camp
Dollar price hiked more
Rizvi condemns arrests of Abbas and Alal
Getting runs helps to feel better amid low confidence: Shakib
Father, son killed in Madaripur road crash
OC injured in constable's misfire in Sylhet
BNP leaders Mirza Abbas and Alal arrested
UN says Gaza now a 'graveyard' for thousands of children
Bangladesh become 1st team to be knocked out losing to Pakistan
Two killed as stray incidents mark first day of opposition blockade
Most Read News
'Two killed' in Kishoreganj police-BNP clash
Question doesn't arise at all to hold dialogue with killers, says PM
Lt Gen (Retd) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardi arrested
BNP, Jamaat's countrywide blockade progresses with sporadic incidents
Blockade: BNP stages protest burning tyre in N'ganj
Only political reconciliation can protect democracy in Bangladesh
Bangabandhu Tunnel toll collection reaches Tk 7.1 lakh on 2nd day
Bus set ablaze in Chattogram
No option without holding election on time, says CEC
PAK vs BAN Match Prediction – Who will win?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft