Garment worker burnt to death in Gazipur

GAZIPUR, Oct 31: A man was burnt to death at ABM Fashion Ltd factory in Konabari area of Gazipur when the factory was set on during workers' protest demanding a minimum basic salary of Tk 23,000.The identity of the deceased couldn't be known immediately, but he was said to be one of the workers.According to police and Fire Service, due to the strike most of the factory was declared closed but ABM Fashion Ltd was open.The news spread among strikers and they called those workers for movement. When the workers didn't join the movement, they broke the gate and beat the officials and workers.At one stage the factory was set on fire. Three units of Kashimpur DBL Fire Service brought the fire under control after about an hour of effort.Gazipur fire service deputy assistant director Mohammad Abdullah Al Arefin said Fire Service workers instantly brought the situation under control. �UNB