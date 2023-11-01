Political unrest sends commodity prices soaring

Bangladesh's political situation is going from bad to worse by the day with a little or no indication in sight for staging a violence-free national election scheduled to take place by early next January.Country's political situation has taken a serious turn since last Saturday when grand rallies by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami turned into violence that prompted them to call a nation-wide hartal on Sunday and a three-day blockade from Tuesday across the country.What is more worrying is the surface of Jamaat which has long been considered a thorn in the flesh of our politics. This Islamist party has reared its head again to fish in troubled water by taking advantage of the present political turmoil.As a result of unwanted political events resorted to by these parties, at least a dozen of lives have already been lost including a policeman and scores of private and public buses and vehicles and government establishments have been torched. Even the residence of the Chief Justice was not spared.To add fuel to the fire, thousands of ready-made garment workers have taken to the streets demanding a better pay in Ashulia and Gazipur areas where more than a thousand factories are located. At least two garment workers have died during their agitation.Owing to the fact of anti-people activities by the opposition parties, sufferings of common people have known no bounds. Political programmes like hartal and blockade have impelled hauliers and transporters to keep their all kinds of transportation modes off the roads fearing damage and destruction.This supply disruption has sent prices of essential commodities mainly perishable goods such as eggs and vegetables soaring further. The heated new kitchen market situation arises when people have already been ripped off by the global crises deriving from the Russian-Ukraine war and the latest conflict between Palestinians and Israelis.To calm the rising commodity prices, the government has allowed imports of eggs and potatoes, but until now not a single piece of egg has been brought in the country after over 40 days of import permission. Syndication is another factor that has long been blamed for market manipulation under the very nose of the concerned monitoring authorities.Amid current political scenario, foreign missions in Dhaka have expressed their concerns urging all stakeholders to exercise restraint and shun violence and work together to create a conducive atmosphere for free, fair, participatory and peaceful elections.US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has called on all parties to engage in a dialogue without preconditions to de-escalate tensions. But Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made it clear in a press conference on Tuesday saying that there would be no dialogue with BNP.We are also in view for an amicable negotiation between squabbling political parties for the greater interest of the country in order to organize an election acceptable to all.