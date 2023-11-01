Mental health dilemma of our youths

Mental health dilemma of our youths

Every stage of life brings with it a unique set of characteristics and intrinsic beauty. Children are naturally curious and perpetually exploring the world around them, while adults tend to be more deliberate and cautious in their decision-making. So, what about the defining characteristics of young people? This article delves into the unique challenges and struggle young individuals face in today's world, with a focus on mental health.The essence of youth is often characterized by boundless energy and enthusiasm. Whether they are young boys or girls, this age group is typically brimming with vitality. They eagerly immerse themselves in a multitude of activities, from adhering to their scheduled tasks and engaging in academic pursuits to participating in sports and cultural activities. Young people willingly embrace new challenges and initiatives, often putting their personal interests aside in favor of a broader perspective. Their passion for truth and beauty drives them, even when it involves taking risks. They are ardent in their desire to lead and contribute to the development of their families, communities, culture, and nation. While they may not be deeply engaged in politics, they remain politically aware and motivated by the well-being of those around them. They are quick to stand up against injustice and oppression, positioning themselves as vigilant defenders of the greater good.However, when we turn our gaze towards the young people of today, we often encounter a disheartening sense of despair. Families, society, schools, and workplaces seem to sap the enthusiasm and vigor from the youth. Externally, they appear weary and disheartened. The glint of hopelessness is evident in their eyes and etched on their faces. Many appear to bear the weight of their own bodies with great effort, their spirits diminished. Nothing seems to excite them anymore, and a substantial number grapple with depression. They withdraw from social interactions, avoiding open conversations or even socializing with friends and peers. In some extreme cases, thoughts of suicide may emerge, with a few making headlines and others silently suffering. The prevalence of these struggles is far from insignificant and merits our immediate attention.This sense of despair was once associated with specific groups and settings. Medical college students, for instance, often faced depression due to the overwhelming pressure of their studies, with one study revealing that 24 percent had contemplated suicide due to exam-related stress. The sources of their distress extended beyond academics to include family conflicts, failed relationships, and the towering expectations of their families. Similar challenges were also found in some engineering institutes. However, the crisis now appears to be universal, transcending specific groups, societies, or institutions. This begs the question: why is this happening? While there is a multitude of factors contributing to this crisis, we will explore a few critical issues.The root of many young people's despair often lies in the gap between their expectations and reality. Whether it's the pursuit of academic excellence, gaining admission to prestigious educational institutions, securing their dream job, or finding the perfect life partner, unmet expectations can lead to profound disappointment. Many of today's youth find themselves struggling with depression without a clear understanding of its cause, further exacerbating the crisis.In our society, mental health remains stigmatized, even among the educated. Discussions about mental health are often considered taboo, causing individuals to hesitate in seeking help from mental health professionals out of fear of being labeled as "mentally ill." This stigma deters many young people from accessing the help they need, perpetuating the crisis.Higher education institutions typically prioritize physical infrastructure development while overlooking the mental well-being of their students. While modern buildings and expansive campuses are undoubtedly important, they are insufficient in nurturing the holistic development of young minds. Some institutions have made commendable efforts to address these challenges by providing full-time mental health counselors and student advisors, but indifference persists in many universities across the country. Without meaningful changes, this crisis will continue to grow.In stark contrast to previous generations, many of today's youth appear disinterested in politics. Only a few actively engage in political activities, leaving a void that raises questions about the future leadership of the country. Sustainable development demands the active participation of educated and socially conscious young individuals in politics, prompting a call for a transformation in political culture.Lastly, certain harmful habits are being promoted as symbols of modernity and sophistication, despite their detrimental effects on both the body and mind. A simple example from a university dormitory illustrates this paradox. A student who adhered to a 10 pm bedtime was ridiculed by his roommates and peers for being "old-fashioned." In retrospect, his commitment to getting adequate sleep stands out as a wise choice, supported by modern medical science, which underscores the pivotal role of sleep in maintaining good health.In summary, young people are grappling with a silent crisis, burdened by a multitude of challenges that threaten their mental health and overall well-being. Addressing these issues, challenging the stigma surrounding mental health, and creating supportive environments within educational institutions and society are essential steps in mitigating this crisis. The youth have the potential to be the driving force behind the progress of Bangladesh and other nations, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they receive the necessary support to overcome these challenges and flourish.The writer is a senior financeprofessional