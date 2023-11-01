Why are people scared of elections?

Democracy has proved moderately an acceptable means till date through which people can choose representatives to form governments for a particular tenure. Most of the countries in Europe, America and Asia are practicing democracy. Apart from few minor lapses, they are doing it comfortably. Very few critics point fingers at the way those governments run and transfer powers to the new incumbents who win popular mandate to rule. Theoretically the political parties have their pledges to improve living standards of citizenry and put forward update agenda to ensure better future. People are supposed to celebrate sovereignty at times when they exercise their franchise. But that does scarcely happen particularly in our context. And the crisis demands some attention why we are carrying ahead a legacy of disputes.Bangladesh came out bold on world arena as an inclusive, just and modern nation in 1971.The Bengalis actually denied the monolithic autocracy of Pakistan; that was ideally rooted in two nation theory. The political events ranging from '47 to '71 revealed theem erging character of a newborn nation. But the nation suffered a huge setback when the father of the nation was brutally killed in 1975.The core values of independence were destroyed in an organised way. The character of economy changed. A new elite class grew overnight. A kind of flawed democracy surfaced under the military rule.An apparently elected government passed the Indemnity Act in 1979 and allowed the assassins of Bangabandhu to roam about freely within and outside the country. It was unprecedented in the history of civilization. The destiny of democracy took a turn for the worse. When the state machineries allowed such unjust things to happen, the ethics of society was bound to suffer. And the elections which were held between 1977 to 1988 just toyed with the idea of democracy.The fall of Ershad regime marked a new dawn for democracy in 1990.People took to the street and pressed home their only demand 'Down with Autocracy' .The history of this deltaic plain witnessed yet another uprising after 1969.But the question is did we seize the opportunity? The answer is we failed. The care taker government conducted four elections. But none of the losers accepted the results sportingly. Regrettably, we could not avoid a huge loss of lives and properties on the run up to elections.Anyway, in 2011 the apex court abolished the caretaker system of government. Oppositions tend to accuse events in 2014 and 2018 when elections were alleged to have been faulty or non-participatory. They argue that the decay in electoral practice started from 2014.The trend of drawing such simple solutions is not fair. History can not deny its fact based chronology. We can not ignore how the statecraft rigged most of the elections in 70s and 80s.Again, we should not forget that the major opposition did not contest 2014 elections. Experts think that the judgement of the party chief took the winds out of the main opposition. And the second in party hierarchy was rendered dysfunctional to contest elections. He is still wanted on money laundering charges and continues to be living on exile. The party chose to boycott and resist elections. Due to this big political blunder, even some party think tanks still believe, the major opposition lost political grounds. When they tried again in 2018 halfheartedly, their strength had been reduced. The party was not ready to take on elections in a way they did in the past. Many analysts feared that in this way their popular support might have declined.No denying that the elimination of strong opposition doesn't signal any good news for the ruling party. Nor does it help boost democracy either. The incumbent has to compromise on many fronts. Corrupt syndicates consist of individuals in every sector regardless of party affiliation. They are reaping dividend but tarnish govt image. Main opposition parties have come together again to demand that the next election should be held under caretaker government. But they are not sure how it will operate. As they failed to do it in the past.If the opposition risks again boycotting elections, they will lose political relevance. On the contrary, the incumbent would want opposition in the field, not a walkover. There are months to go for the elections possibly at the year-end or at the beginning of the New Year. The election bed is boiling, fear of violence looms large and people are scared. Nobody appears to be serious for carving out any permanent solution. As the election draws near, fear psychosis grips Hindu community. We can not ignore the excesses carried out on the minority. None bothers what will happen next, especially in the aftermath. Will the winners take all and the losers be wiped out? Grabbing powers or sticking to it should not mean democracy. Do we need to reach a consensus in making our institutions stronger? Shouldn't we prioritise governance on agenda?In the mean time, US visa policy towards Bangladesh kicked up a storm in the heated domain of politics. Many are applying for visas daily. Some are denied everyday. But this time US policy caught everyone by surprise. Manipulating elections is a criminal act in Bangladesh. In the US, the immigration and nationality act prohibits issuance of visas with such criminal records. But the killers of Bangabandhu are allegedly moving freely in the US. If it so happens, the US policy contradicts with its principles towards good governance. But it's completely up to the discretion of the country whom it will allow or not.It must be acknowledged that, our economy continued to grow amid disease and war. Govt tried hard to tide over crisis and didn't allow the country to slide down the Srilankan way. Over the past decade, the country has done some miracles. We have built a string of critical infrastructures like the vast Padma Bridge or spectacular Karnafully tunnel. On many counts, the country has already outpaced India, Pakistan and Srilanka. Bangladesh is doing very well in critical geopolitics. The leader of Bangladesh is gaining an image as an astute statesman through increased engagements with the rest of the world. The nation is now on a journey to exit the list of LDC in 2026.Bangladesh is now on election mode. It is expected that the new government will come through an inclusive election. The fast moving wheel of economy will again be set on motion. Right this moment, we can not afford any political unrest. We can simply hope good sense must prevail. Let's return to the values of 1971.We must be ever vigilant so that 15 August, 3 November or 21 August can never happen. We must ensure good governance. We can not compromise corruption at any level. We are keen to embrace our fortune as an elite member of the developed nations. We are pledge-bound to build a smart Bangladesh by 2041.The writer is Treasurer of Khulna University