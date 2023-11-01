Nayapara Model Village turns green at Sreepur

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, Oct 31: Nayapara Model Village in Sreepur Upazila of the district has turned fully green-looking.In March last under Ashrayan Project-2, 142 homeless and landless families got houses as the Prime Minister's gifts. Now over 300 people are living in these houses.Later on, under the initiatives of different government departments, self-reliant activities were taken for the dwellers.In the last few months, there have been huge changes to the village. Road sides, lanes and thoroughfares have been green with different fruity and herbal trees, such as lemon, malta, bottle gourd, papaya, brinjal, cucumber and drum stick.Ashrayan dweller Helena Aktar said, they have cultivated vegetables and fruits around their houses. They are meeting their family demands of vegetables and fruits.Dweller Khodeza Khatun said, "Men of upazila administration are giving us instruction regularly. They are giving us tree saplings and vegetable seeds. We are asked not to keep even an inch of land vacant. We have made fruit and vegetable gardens in all vacant places. We are expecting to sell fruits and vegetables after meeting family demands."According to Sreepur Upazila administration sources, the upazila agriculture department is implementing family nutrition garden project in the village so that Ashrayan dwellers can get poison-free and safe fruits and vegetables.Dwellers are also provided with training, sewing skills, cottage industries and works in factories.Under the Ashrayan Project-2, this project on about eight acres of land is a mile plaque of the present government. Under Dhaka Division, it is a model project. It includes eye-catching mosque, community centre, school, graveyard, wide road and others.Sreepur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tariqul Islam said, "We are implementing Nayapara Model Project under strict supervision. The Prime Minister instruction is to make all dwellers self-reliant. School activities will begin here in January."Gazipur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abul Fateh Mohammad Shafiqul Islam said, "After giving houses at the Prime Minister's initiative, we didn't finish our responsibility. We are working to make every house recipient self-reliant. Nayapara is our model project.""We are giving emphasis on creating employment for the dwellers by ensuring their basic rights, such as education, health and sanitation," the DC added.