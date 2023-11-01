14 fishermen arrested from Meghna for defying ban

HATIYA, NOAKHALI, Oct 31: River Police arrested 14 fishermen for defying the fishing ban and hunting Hilsa in the Meghna River in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Monday.At that time, 2,000 meters of nets and two fishing boats were also seized from them.It was known that Hatiya River Police conduct regular operations to preserve mother Hilsa in the Meghna River.Acting on a tip-off, the law enforcers raided various areas of the river at around 5 am as part of the regular operation.During the raid, they arrested 14 fishermen and seized two trawlers and 2,000 meters of nets from Kazi Bazar Ghat and Paitan Ghat areas.Hatiya Nalchira River Police Outpost In-Charge Amit Kumar Saha confirmed the matter, adding that legal action would be taken against those arrested.