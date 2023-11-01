Video
Wednesday, 1 November, 2023
Protection of Chalanbeel  environment demanded at Singra

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondent


NATORE, Oct 31: Members of Greater Chalanbeel Biodiversity Protection Committee (GCBPC) in Singra Upazila of the district on Sunday demanded biodiversity protection of Chalanbeel from destruction.  

GCBPC held human chain, roads meeting and cleanliness drive at different points in the upazila including Petro Bangla Point, Tishikhali Majar area, Bilsha Golden Island Point and other places of the Chalanbeel region.
Speakers said, the environment of the Chalanbeel is getting polluted in various ways; decomposed garbage, plastic bottles, and polythene are thrown into the beel in a free manner, causing harms to both mankind and biodiversity.

This practice should be stopped for keeping up the environmental balance of the Chalanbeel, they added.

Speakers also urged the officials concerned for taking effective and positive measures regarding the matter to create a better environment for healthy living in the Chalanbeel region.




