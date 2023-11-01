New technology brings success to watermelon farming in Pabna

PABNA, Oct 31: An outstanding success has been made in producing 12-month watermelon in the district by using mulching method.This success has been achieved by Sultan Paramanik, a farmer of Rajapur Village in Sadar Upazila.Sultan informed, he knew about the mulching method through Internet which is very popular in India and Israel. After learning this method, he consulted local Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) officials. With their help, he became a successful mulching method user.Under this method, firstly the seed bed is prepared with mulching poly paper. Later on, seeds are kept on the seedbed after making leakage in the paper. After sprouting, saplings are placed on the platform.The advantage of the mulching method is that insects cannot attack seeds and saplings easily as these remained covered by the mulching paper. Yet harmful rays of the Sun cannot affect these, by entering through the mulching paper.Washing away fertiliser with rainwater is a common incident during the rainy season. But mulching paper saves the saplings from fertiliser loss.Sultan said, the mulching method saves fertiliser and insecticide by 50 per cent and increases production 1.5 times. "This year I cultivated watermelon on five decimals of land. Within 40 days over 100 watermelons appeared. Each fruit grew more than one kilogram (kg). I will sell these after one month.""I will cultivate watermelon again after harvesting these. Using the method, watermelon can be produced for 12 months. Following me, six farmers in my village have started to use the mulching method," he added.When contacted DAE-Pabna Official Sahana Parveen Labani said, "We are proud of the success of Sultan. We are trying to spread the mulching method throughout the district."Field-level officials of the Agriculture Office are giving the necessary advice, she added.She further said, the mulching method will produce 30 to 35 tonnes of watermelon per hectare."We hope that this technology of watermelon cultivation will be expanded in the future," the official maintained.