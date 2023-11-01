Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 November, 2023, 8:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

New technology brings success to watermelon farming in Pabna

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Oct 31: An outstanding success has been made in producing 12-month watermelon in the district by using mulching method.
This success has been achieved by Sultan Paramanik, a farmer of Rajapur Village in Sadar Upazila.

Sultan informed, he knew about the mulching method through Internet which is very popular in India and Israel. After learning this method, he consulted local Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) officials. With their help, he became a successful mulching method user.
Under this method, firstly the seed bed is prepared with mulching poly paper. Later on, seeds are kept on the seedbed after making leakage in the paper. After sprouting, saplings are placed on the platform.

The advantage of the mulching method is that insects cannot attack seeds and saplings easily as these remained covered by the mulching paper. Yet harmful rays of the Sun cannot affect these, by entering through the mulching paper.

Washing away fertiliser with rainwater is a common incident during the rainy season. But mulching paper saves the saplings from fertiliser loss.

Sultan said, the mulching method saves fertiliser and insecticide by 50 per cent and increases production 1.5 times. "This year I cultivated watermelon on five decimals of land. Within 40 days over 100 watermelons appeared. Each fruit grew more than one kilogram (kg). I will sell these after one month."

"I will cultivate watermelon again after harvesting these. Using the method, watermelon can be produced for 12 months. Following me, six farmers in my village have started to use the mulching method," he added.

When contacted  DAE-Pabna Official Sahana Parveen Labani said, "We are proud of the success of Sultan. We are trying to spread the mulching method throughout the district."

Field-level officials of the Agriculture Office are giving the necessary advice, she added.

She further said, the mulching method will produce 30 to 35 tonnes of watermelon per hectare.

"We hope that this technology of watermelon cultivation will be expanded in the future," the official maintained.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Nayapara Model Village turns green at Sreepur
14 fishermen arrested from Meghna for defying ban
Protection of Chalanbeel  environment demanded at Singra
New technology brings success to watermelon farming in Pabna
Rats destroy Aman fields in Rajshahi
Attractive model mosque opens in Feni
Cleanliness drive begins in Natore to prevent dengue
2 children drown while picking water lily


Latest News
Israeli air strike kills 50 at Gaza refugee camp
Dollar price hiked more
Rizvi condemns arrests of Abbas and Alal
Getting runs helps to feel better amid low confidence: Shakib
Father, son killed in Madaripur road crash
OC injured in constable's misfire in Sylhet
BNP leaders Mirza Abbas and Alal arrested
UN says Gaza now a 'graveyard' for thousands of children
Bangladesh become 1st team to be knocked out losing to Pakistan
Two killed as stray incidents mark first day of opposition blockade
Most Read News
'Two killed' in Kishoreganj police-BNP clash
Question doesn't arise at all to hold dialogue with killers, says PM
Lt Gen (Retd) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardi arrested
BNP, Jamaat's countrywide blockade progresses with sporadic incidents
Blockade: BNP stages protest burning tyre in N'ganj
Only political reconciliation can protect democracy in Bangladesh
Bangabandhu Tunnel toll collection reaches Tk 7.1 lakh on 2nd day
Bus set ablaze in Chattogram
No option without holding election on time, says CEC
PAK vs BAN Match Prediction – Who will win?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft