Attractive model mosque opens in Feni

FENI, Oct 31: Feni District Model Mosque and Islamic Cultural Centre was opened virtually by the Prime Minister along with a total of 50 ones across the country on Monday.In the 6th phase of opening model mosques, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the newly-built 50 model mosques.Having the capacity of performing prayer by 1,200 men and 500 women at a time, Feni Model Mosque and Islamic Cultural Centre has been built on 43 decimal land in Fatehpur area in Sadar Upazila.The land has been donated by former Media Adviser to the PM and Editor of The Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury.At a cost of about Tk 15 crore, the attractive modern mosque was finished within four years and four months.Already people of Feni expressed their gratitude towards the Prime Minister for opening their much-expected mosque.The opening function arranged in Fatehpur area was addressed, among others, by Feni Deputy Commissioner (DC) Musammat Shahina Aktar, Feni Sadar Upazila Chairman Shusen Chandra Sheel, Additional Superintendent of Police Dwin Mohammad, and Feni Alia Madrasa Muhtamim Mahmudul Hasan.Also other officials of the DC office, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Anwar Hossain Patwary, local public representatives, political party leaders, and mass media representatives were present at the opening function.Under the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the mosque has been built with the supervision of Public Works Department (PWD). It was constructed by contracting firm Messrs RSCL & RF.Executive Engineer of PWD-Feni Md Aktar Hossain said, the model mosque has all necessary facilities such as separate ablution places for men and women, prayer places, and air condition facility.Other facilities include Hajj passengers' registration, training, Imam training centre, Islamic Library, autism corner, funeral bath and janaza, car parking, Hifz department, pre-primary education, Qur'an teaching, and religious preaching.There is a conference hall in the mosque for arranging events of Islamic cultural activities. It has also Islamic book sale centre.There are accommodation and other necessary facilities for local and overseas guests in the mosque. Mosque authorities also adopt public welfare programmes.Deputy Director of the Islamic Foundation-Feni Mir Muhammad Niamat Ullah said, in light of the concept of constructing model mosque and Islamic cultural centre, such type of mosques are being built at the district and upazila level in the country.The model mosque structure includes 10-storey Minar, ornament glass, gambuj in the middle, chandeliers, air condition, bookshelf and wide-front premises, and other facilities, he added.In his remark, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said, the model mosque and Islamic cultural centre has been constructed following the model by the Prime Minister.With adequate physical infrastructure, the mosque has been built up to facilitate public religious activities including prayer, religious education, training, and invitation towards religion, he added.He further said, "I think through this mosque, practices of Islamic values and expansion will take place in the life of Muslims by enhancing Islamic knowledge and culture."