Cleanliness drive begins in Natore to prevent dengue

NATORE, Oct 31: With a view to preventing dengue disease, a week-long cleanliness drive began in the district on Sunday. It will continue till November 4.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Abu Naser Bhuiyan inaugurated the cleaning programme at a meeting held in his office conference room.
Among others, Dr Moshiur Rahaman, civil surgeon, Masudur Rahaman, additional DC, Rabiul Haque, executive officer of Natore Pourashava, and Nazmul Hassan, general secretary of Natore Press Club spoke at the meeting.
The speakers requested all to play responsible role in this regard.
