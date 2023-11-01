2 children drown while picking water lily

CHUADANGA, Oct 31: Two children drown in a canal while picking water lily in the district's Alamdanga Upazila on Monday.The deceased were identified as Sabbir, 8, son of Bablu Hossain, and Hussain, 7, son of Rana Mia, residents of Bandarbhita Village of the upazila.It was known that the two boys drowned in the water of a canal next to their house while they were picking up water lily in the afternoon.Later on, family members recovered their bodies from the canal.