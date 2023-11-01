Video
Climate 'loss and damage' dominates UAE talks ahead of COP28

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

ABU DHABI, Oct 31: Setting up a "loss and damage" fund for poorer nations hit by climate change dominated preliminary talks on Tuesday one month before COP28 in Dubai, where delegates look set to tussle over the future of fossil fuels.

Around 70 ministers have gathered since Monday at the Emirates Palace, a luxurious resort in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi, to hammer out details before next month's UN climate summit, the most important since the landmark Paris agreement in 2015.

"The main focus for the moment is clearly the loss and damage fund," said French Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher. The agreement to set up a dedicated fund to help vulnerable countries cope with climate "loss and damage" was a flagship achievement of last year's COP27 talks in Egypt.

But countries left the details to be worked out later.

A series of talks this year have tried to tease out consensus on fundamentals like the structure, beneficiaries and contributors -- a key issue for richer nations who want China to pay into the fund.

The last round of negotiations in mid-October ended in failure, with a next round scheduled from November 3-5 in Abu Dhabi.

"We were one or two days away from an agreement" during the last round, a European negotiator said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the issue. But several disagreements, including on beneficiaries, delayed a breakthrough.

"The United States does not want to put in a penny if China is a potential beneficiary," the negotiator said.

Developing nations are demanding negotiators nail down the fund's operation, governance, location, contributors and beneficiaries, and a timeline for payouts, at the November 30-December 12 COP28 summit.

But many are sceptical of the willingness of rich countries to establish the fund, even temporarily, through the World Bank, which is "not fit for purpose for broader development issues," said Michai Robertson of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS).

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia does "not want any wording that would expand the list of donors beyond the developed countries", said the European negotiator.

Even if these hurdles are settled by COP28, it remains to be seen how much money rich countries are willing to front.

In 2009, they pledged to supply $100 billion of climate finance every year to developing nations, but failed to meet the 2020 deadline. There are hopes the goal will be met this year.

The loss and damage fund is based on voluntary contributions and is not an "obligation", Pannier-Runacher told AFP after chairing a Tuesday session on the fund.    �AFP



