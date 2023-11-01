Video
Shaheen reaches 100 ODI wickets

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

KOLKATA, OCT 31: Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi took his 100th wicket in one-day internationals during the World Cup match against Bangladesh in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old trapped Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan with the fifth delivery of his first over for nought, reaching the 100-wicket milestone in his 51st game.

Shaheen is the 21st bowler from Pakistan to take 100 or more wickets in ODIs, with fellow left-arm pacer Wasim Akram topping the list with 502 wickets in 356 matches.    �AFP




