Army, Fortis share pointsSports Reporter

Independent Cup football

Army, Fortis share points

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Army Football Team and Fortis Football Club Ltd had played a goalless draw match in the final round of the ongoing 2023-24 Independence Cup on Tuesday at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka.
Earlier, the Bangladesh Army Football Team and Mohammedan Sporting Club had played a 2-2 tie in the tournament on Saturday.

With two draws, the Army boys are leading the point table of Group-C with two points. Mohammedan Sporting Club and Fortis Football Club are in the second and third places with each having a single point.
Thus, the next match in the group between Fortis FC and Mohammedan SC which is to be played on the fourth of November will be the place decider.

Whoever wins the match on the day will be the group topper. If that match sees a tie too, all the teams will have equal two points.

As per the rules for group stage tiebreakers: 1. points in head-to-head matches among tied teams, 2. goal difference in head-to-head matches among tied teams, 3. goals scored in head-to-head matches among tied teams, and 4. if more than two teams are tied, and after applying all head-to-head criteria above, a subset of teams are still tied, all head-to-head criteria above are reapplied exclusively to this subset of teams.




