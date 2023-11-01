Bangladesh succumb to Pakistan by seven wickets

Bangladesh concede a seven-wicket defeat against Pakistan in the 31st match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Tuesday, which was Bangladesh's straight 6th defeat in the event.Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. They continued their disastrous batting as Tanzid Tamim got out for a duck, who scored five against Afghanistan, one against England, 16 against New Zealand, 51 against India, 12 against South Africa and 15 against Netherlands before this match.Najmul Hossain Shanto also continued to cut a sorry figure, who played one boundary shot before getting out.Apart from unbeaten 59 against Afghanistan his figures in the rest of the matches are 0, 7, 8, 0 and 9.Bangladesh surprisingly sent Mushfiqur Rahim to bat at four, who got out on five while the lone in-form Bangladesh batter Mahmudullah once again proved his efficiency, who piled up 56 off 70 with six boundaries and an over-boundary.It was 28th ODI fifty and first in this World Cup, who scored 41 against New Zealand, 46 against India, 111 against South Africa and 20 against Netherlands.Liton Das however, got some runs this time, who missed his 3rd fifty in this tournament for five runs, while skipper Shakib Al Hasan scored 43 runs coming to bat at six.Tawhid Hridoy came back in the squad in place of Mahedi Hasan but got out on six. Mehidy Miraz scored 25.None of the tail-enders could contribute anything as Bangladesh were bowled out for 204 runs at the end of 45.1 overs.Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim clinched three wickets each as Haris Rauf picked two. Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim shared the rest.Chasing ordinary 205-run target, Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman walked hand in hand through more than half of the way to secure a comfortable victory.The 128-run joint venture came to an end with Shafique's departure on 68 off 69. He hammered Bangladesh bowlers to hit nine boundaries and couple of over-boundaries.Fakhar returned to the dugout piling up 81 off 73 with three rope kissing shots while sent the ball out of the park for seven occasions.Babar Azam got out on nine meanwhile Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed remained unbeaten on 26 and 17 to wrap up the game as Pakistan reached on 205 for three wickets with 105 balls to spare.Miraz, the only successful Bangladesh bowler in terms of taking wickets, hauled three wickets and the wicket of Fakhar Zaman was the 100th ODI hunt for the off spinner. He took 88 matches to achieve that feat.Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in their next match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on November 6.