Malaysia’s external trade team visits BMCCI secretariat

The Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) has hosted delegates from the MATRADE Export Acceleration Mission on Monday at the BMCCI secretariat.Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation.The 20-member delegation was led by Trade Commissioner of MATRADE CHENNAI Wan Ahmad Tarmizi Wan Idris, according to a press release.BMCCI President Syed Almas Kabir, Senior Vice President Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Vice President Jamilur Rahman, among others, welcomed the delegates upon their arrival, it said.Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Haznah Md Hashim was present as guest of honour on the occasion.Almas gave the welcome address, highlighting the trade and investment opportunities that exist in Bangladesh.His presentation shed light on the potential for mutual growth and collaboration between the two nations, said the release.The visit of the MATRADE Export Acceleration Mission to the BMCCI Secretariat serves as a testament to the commitment of both Malaysia and Bangladesh towards fostering stronger economic ties, it also said.