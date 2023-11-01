Video
ECNEC approves BADC’s safe vegetable, fruit production scheme

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The proposed project for implementation through Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) titled "Safe Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Production through Water Efficient Irrigation Technology and Construction of Polished Shades" was approved at the ECNEC meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday

The total cost of the project to be implemented in 45 upazilas of 21 districts in 06 divisions of the country is about Tk202 crore, says a press release.

The duration of the project is from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2028. If the activities of the project are implemented, it will be possible to produce about 24204.55 million tonnes of food crops and various species of safe non-toxic flowers, fruits, and vegetables annually through modern irrigation technology and construction of polished sheds.




