DCs asked to ensure selling of potatoes at govt fixed prices

The Ministry of Commerce has directed the deputy commissioners of the concerned districts to ensure the presence of designated officials while selling potatoes at government fixed prices (per kg 26-27) at the cold-storage level across the country.The deputy commissioners have been asked to comply with this directive from today (Wednesday), according to a circular issued from the Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday.The circular has been issued in accordance with the 3 (2) (B) of The Control of Essential Commodities Act-1956.Under this provision of the act, the concerned deputy commissioners would take necessary steps to sell potatoes at government fixed prices from the cold storages under the jurisdiction of their respective districts in order to keep the market of potatoes stable.In this regard, the deputy commissioners would designate a suitable official at district and upazila level to oversee the selling operations of potatoes at the cold storages at government fixed prices.The designated officials would also ensure providing vouchers to the buyers at cold storage level.Earlier on September 14, the government fixed the price of potatoes at Taka 26-27 per kg at cold-storage level while at Taka 35-36 per kg at retail level.But, it was found that the potatoes were not being sold at the kitchen markets at government fixed prices.Under the circumstances, such directive has been given to the deputy commissioners to keep the market price of potatoes stable. �BSS