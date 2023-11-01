Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 November, 2023, 8:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBR announces Nov as Tax Information Service Month

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent


The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has announced November as 'Tax Information Service Month' across the country in a bid to facilitate the submission of tax returns to tax payers for the year 2023-24.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem made the announcement at a press conference at NBR Bhaban in Agargaon on Tuesday.
NBR officials were present at the press conference. Instead of tax fair, this year, NBR is organising tax information service to help taxpayers in each tax zone from November 1-30.

The NBR chairman said they have taken the initiative to generate mass awareness through print, electronic and social media along with publishing posters, stickers, special supplements in newspapers and holding television talk shows.

He said tax zones with a total of 649 tax circles will receive income tax returns of their respective taxpayers until November 30 in a festive environment as part of the tax service month.

The website of each tax zone will contain various income tax-related forms, circulars, return filing guidelines, video tutorials, and other necessary information to help the taxpayers.

Under the management of Tax Zone-4 in Dhaka, return acceptance booths and help desks will be set up at Bangladesh Secretariat and Officers Club from November 1 to 14. The tax information will be provided for five days on November 20-24 at the Planning Commission in Shar-e-Bangla Nagar.

For the Armed Forces, the tax zone would facilitate tax return submission and tax information services at Sena Malancha of Dhaka Cantonment on November 15 and 16.

An online income tax return filing system (www.etaxnbr.gov.bd) is also effective. Taxpayers can register in the system, prepare returns, and submit them.

Taxpayers can file returns online by taking advice about e-return through hotline number 09643717171, the NBR chairman said in the written speech.

New taxpayers can register, and existing taxpayers can re-register subject to providing the necessary information at the registration booth.

Implementation of the e-TDS system is ongoing at all taxing jurisdictional authorities at the source. Taxpayers will be given income tax returns, TIN applications, and Challan forms.

Taxpayers in Bangladesh can pay income tax online through e-payment, NBR chairman said.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Malaysia’s external trade team visits BMCCI secretariat
ECNEC approves BADC’s safe vegetable, fruit production scheme
Berger Paints posts higher profit despite sales drop
DCs asked to ensure selling of potatoes at govt fixed prices
BD, India customs extend time for border trade by 2 hours
NBR announces Nov as Tax Information Service Month
BD apparel makers label NBR as threat to business
CAB blames syndicates for record jump in commodity prices


Latest News
Israeli air strike kills 50 at Gaza refugee camp
Dollar price hiked more
Rizvi condemns arrests of Abbas and Alal
Getting runs helps to feel better amid low confidence: Shakib
Father, son killed in Madaripur road crash
OC injured in constable's misfire in Sylhet
BNP leaders Mirza Abbas and Alal arrested
UN says Gaza now a 'graveyard' for thousands of children
Bangladesh become 1st team to be knocked out losing to Pakistan
Two killed as stray incidents mark first day of opposition blockade
Most Read News
'Two killed' in Kishoreganj police-BNP clash
Question doesn't arise at all to hold dialogue with killers, says PM
Lt Gen (Retd) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardi arrested
BNP, Jamaat's countrywide blockade progresses with sporadic incidents
Blockade: BNP stages protest burning tyre in N'ganj
Only political reconciliation can protect democracy in Bangladesh
Bangabandhu Tunnel toll collection reaches Tk 7.1 lakh on 2nd day
Bus set ablaze in Chattogram
No option without holding election on time, says CEC
PAK vs BAN Match Prediction – Who will win?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft