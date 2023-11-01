NBR announces Nov as Tax Information Service Month

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has announced November as 'Tax Information Service Month' across the country in a bid to facilitate the submission of tax returns to tax payers for the year 2023-24.NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem made the announcement at a press conference at NBR Bhaban in Agargaon on Tuesday.NBR officials were present at the press conference. Instead of tax fair, this year, NBR is organising tax information service to help taxpayers in each tax zone from November 1-30.The NBR chairman said they have taken the initiative to generate mass awareness through print, electronic and social media along with publishing posters, stickers, special supplements in newspapers and holding television talk shows.He said tax zones with a total of 649 tax circles will receive income tax returns of their respective taxpayers until November 30 in a festive environment as part of the tax service month.The website of each tax zone will contain various income tax-related forms, circulars, return filing guidelines, video tutorials, and other necessary information to help the taxpayers.Under the management of Tax Zone-4 in Dhaka, return acceptance booths and help desks will be set up at Bangladesh Secretariat and Officers Club from November 1 to 14. The tax information will be provided for five days on November 20-24 at the Planning Commission in Shar-e-Bangla Nagar.For the Armed Forces, the tax zone would facilitate tax return submission and tax information services at Sena Malancha of Dhaka Cantonment on November 15 and 16.An online income tax return filing system (www.etaxnbr.gov.bd) is also effective. Taxpayers can register in the system, prepare returns, and submit them.Taxpayers can file returns online by taking advice about e-return through hotline number 09643717171, the NBR chairman said in the written speech.New taxpayers can register, and existing taxpayers can re-register subject to providing the necessary information at the registration booth.Implementation of the e-TDS system is ongoing at all taxing jurisdictional authorities at the source. Taxpayers will be given income tax returns, TIN applications, and Challan forms.Taxpayers in Bangladesh can pay income tax online through e-payment, NBR chairman said.