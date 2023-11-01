Video
BD apparel makers label NBR as threat to business

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Correspondent

Leaders of Bangladesh's apparel industry strongly criticized the National Board of Revenue (NBR), labelling it as a 'threat' to business even as they also voiced their concerns about the customs authorities, accusing both entities of making business operations increasingly challenging.

This is as per media reports, which added the apparel leaders contended that the regulatory bodies and bureaucratic procedures in the country were impeding business growth under the pretext of tax and VAT laws, reports Apparel Resources.

Mohammad Mozaffar Hossain, a Member of Parliament and a prominent figure in the apparel business, while addressing a recent event reportedly expressed his frustration with the NBR, referring to it as a source of anxiety for business operators and specifically singled out the NBR chairman.

Hossain highlighted that the country's business sector had been grappling with a crisis exacerbated by issues related to gas, electricity, and financial reserves even as he attributed these challenges to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the global geopolitical situation.

Mohammad Hatem, the executive president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), echoed the allegations against the NBR and customs authorities even as he emphasised that the problem was escalating over time and that the initiatives taken by the NBR and customs were causing considerable distress to businesses.

In addition to the shortage of gas and electricity, the apparel sector faced challenges in obtaining loans, and buyers were delaying payments, further complicating the sector's situation.

Despite these challenges, Hatem expressed his belief that Bangladesh, renowned for its high number of environmentally friendly 'green factories,' had the potential to become the world's next major sourcing hub.




