CAB blames syndicates for record jump in commodity prices

Record jump in prices of onion, potatoes, and vegetables: CAB blames syndicated business.The price of onion, potatoes, and vegetables is going beyond the control of the government and syndicates are making hefty profit through price hiking of the essential goods, said SM Nazer Hossain, Vice-President of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB).Though the government said there is enough stock of onion and potatoes a group of dishonest traders is hiking the price of those essential goods now blaming the price hike in India, he said.Talking with the UNB, Nazer Hossain said that India raised the price of onion for exporting, which will require around two weeks to arrive at the shipment, but the traders are hiking price hearing the news even.He terms it as a competition of dishonest business communities to make hefty profit, while the government agencies, responsible for market monitoring, are in deep sleep.However, on Monday local varieties of onion were selling at Tk130 to 140 per kg, imported onion at Tk110 to 120 per kg, and potato was selling at Tk 60 to 70 per kg based on quality in the capital.The prices of different vegetables have jumped by Tk 10 to 40 per kg in contrast to the last 3 days in the capital.Visiting different kitchen markets UNB correspondent observed that the eggplant was selling at Tk100 per kg, brinjal (long) at Tk 80 to 100 per kg, green chili at Tk240 to 250 per kg based on quality, beans at Tk140 to 160 per kg, tomato at Tk 100 to 120 per kg, carrot at Tk 100 to 120 kg, bitter gourd at Tk 90 to 100 kg, balsam apple at Tk 120 kg, okra at Tk 80 kg, cucumber at Tk 60 to 70 kg, sponge gourd at Tk 80 kg, arum at Tk 80 to 90 kg, radish at Tk 70 to 80 kg, green papaya at Tk 30 kg, French bean at Tk 100 to 120 kg, snake gourd at Tk 80 to 90 kg, pumpkin (medium size) at Tk 100 to 150 per piece, cauliflower at Tk 50 to 55 piece, bottle gourd at Tk 80 to 120 per piece, ash gourd at Tk 60 to 70 per piece, coriander leaves at Tk 500 kg.Beef is selling for Tk 780 to 800 per kg the mutton at Tk 1150 to 1180. A medium size local cock was selling at Tk 500 to 600 per piece and hen at Tk 400 to 450. The broiler chickens' price stands at Tk 180 to 200 per kg.The egg (farm) was selling at Tk 160 to 165 per dozen, egg (local) at Tk 80 per hali (four pieces), and egg (duck) at Tk 75 to Tk 80 per hali. �UNB