Rupali Bank gets ICAB Best Corporate Award

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh has given best corporate award to Rupali Bank Ltd in public sector banks for best presented Annual Reports, Integrated Reporting and Corporate Governance disclosures-2022.Chairman of Rupali Bank Kazi Sanaul Hoq and Mohammad Jahangir Managing Director and CEO of Rupali Bank received the award from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP at a ceremony held in the city on Monday, says a press release.State minister of planning Dr Shamsul Alam , Senior Secretary of commerce Ministry Tapan kanti Ghosh among others were present. Rupali Bank Ltd General Manager and CFO Md. Harunur Rashid were also present.