Mercantile Bank wins 23rd ICAB National Award

Mercantile Bank PLC has achieved bronze prize under category of Private Banking sector in prestigious 23rd ICAB National Award for Best Presented Annual Reports 2022.





Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP, handed over the award to Tapash Chandra Paul, CFO of Mercantile Bank PLC at Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka on Monday, says a press release.Md. Mukitul Kabir, VP and Head of Corporate Affairs Division and Ujjal Kanti Dey, FCA, FVP and Head of Financial Administration Division of MBPLC also attended the program among others.M Shamsul Alam, State Minister, Ministry of Planning was the special guest while ICAB president Md. Moniruzzaman, FCA presided over the programme.