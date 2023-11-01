Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 November, 2023, 8:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

'Taxpayers want to file returns online without harassment'

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Speakers at a discussion on Monday claimed that while the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has implemented automation to boost revenue collection and minimise taxpayer harassment, the harassment of individual taxpayers and traders has not been reduced.

They emphasised sustainable automation with concerned departments and organisations within and outside of the revenue board.

The speakers said this at a discussion meeting titled "Transitioning Tax Compliance to Digital Platform" organised by SMACIT Limited at a hotel in Dhaka's Gulshan on Monday.

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Mahbubul Alam, citing the issue of harassment by tax officials, said traders want to pay tax without any harassment, and for this, there is no alternative to automation.

He also focused on widening the tax net instead of putting more tax on those who are paying taxes and increasing it every year.

"After submitting the tax file, a tax commissioner approved it. After the arrival of the new commissioner, it was reopened on the basis of dual selection. But whose failure is it?" Asked the FBCCI president.

"We want to pay income tax and VAT. But there is no automation of various departments within NBR's own office," he also pointed out.

There have also been complaints from traders that the NBR is not refunding or adjusting the advance income tax after deducting it from the taxpayer, Alam said.

Sharing his experience, Mohammad Hatem, executive president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), said the VAT return has to be submitted online. Arrangements have been made to go to the office again.

"In other words, although it is digital, the system remains virtually manual. It does not reduce the harassment of traders," he said.

Mahmudul Hasan Khosru, former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh, said, "The purpose of digitization should be so that taxpayers do not have to go to the tax office."

He said to the revenue board that technology should be brought, but it should not be complicated. It should be implemented step by step.

Shawkat Hossen Masum, head of Online at the daily Prothom Alo, said, "The purpose of NBR will not be fulfilled with half-hearted or meagre digitization. It has to be implemented so that tax officials and taxpayers don't have to face each other."

SMACIT Limited Director Snehashish Barua gave details about the new software "Taxdu" the company developed to fill out income tax returns in the digital system.

He said in this system, a taxpayer can fill out income tax returns in just a few minutes and pay the tax amount through mobile financial services like bKash, Nagad, and others.

NBR member Iqbal Hossain referred to the SMACIT Limited initiative as positive and assured that it will be considered whether any kind of assistance can be provided by NBR in this regard.

Director of SMACIT Limited Zareen Mahmud Hosain FCA gave welcome speech in the beginning of the event.

Pathao Chief Executive Officer Fahim Ahmed, Action Aid Bangladesh Country Director Farah Kabir, President of Bangladesh Income Tax Lawyers Association Sohrab Uddin, President of Dhaka Income Tax Lawyers Association BN Dulal, CFO of bikash Moinuddin Mohammed Rahgir, CFO of BRAC Bank Masud Rana, Head of Corporate Affairs of Robi Shahed Alam, CFO of Renetta Limited Mustafa Alim Awlad, among others spoke in the event.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Malaysia’s external trade team visits BMCCI secretariat
ECNEC approves BADC’s safe vegetable, fruit production scheme
Berger Paints posts higher profit despite sales drop
DCs asked to ensure selling of potatoes at govt fixed prices
BD, India customs extend time for border trade by 2 hours
NBR announces Nov as Tax Information Service Month
BD apparel makers label NBR as threat to business
CAB blames syndicates for record jump in commodity prices


Latest News
Israeli air strike kills 50 at Gaza refugee camp
Dollar price hiked more
Rizvi condemns arrests of Abbas and Alal
Getting runs helps to feel better amid low confidence: Shakib
Father, son killed in Madaripur road crash
OC injured in constable's misfire in Sylhet
BNP leaders Mirza Abbas and Alal arrested
UN says Gaza now a 'graveyard' for thousands of children
Bangladesh become 1st team to be knocked out losing to Pakistan
Two killed as stray incidents mark first day of opposition blockade
Most Read News
'Two killed' in Kishoreganj police-BNP clash
Question doesn't arise at all to hold dialogue with killers, says PM
Lt Gen (Retd) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardi arrested
BNP, Jamaat's countrywide blockade progresses with sporadic incidents
Blockade: BNP stages protest burning tyre in N'ganj
Only political reconciliation can protect democracy in Bangladesh
Bangabandhu Tunnel toll collection reaches Tk 7.1 lakh on 2nd day
Bus set ablaze in Chattogram
No option without holding election on time, says CEC
PAK vs BAN Match Prediction – Who will win?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft