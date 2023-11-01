Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 November, 2023, 8:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Imo introduces Sim Card Binding feature to prevent hacking

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Desk

Popular Instant Messaging app imo has been displaying promising efforts in ensuring the utmost security to its users through commendable online safety features.

As a continuation of this very effort, imo introduced a new SIM Card Binding feature in September this year and is on its way to introducing Passkeys feature, waiting to be launched soon.

On the occasion of this year's Cybersecurity Awareness Month, imo further emphasizes the importance of a safe internet space through these new offerings, says a press release.

Recognizing the rising importance of cybersecurity in today's connected world, imo has been introducing an array of features to ensure users' data protection for safer online spaces.

Among them is the very recently introduced SIM Card Binding feature, which provides advanced login protection for users.

imo stands among the very first platforms to have introduced such a feature, under which, user accounts are strongly tied to their SIM cards allowing only a single device with the respective SIM card to log in to the account.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Malaysia’s external trade team visits BMCCI secretariat
ECNEC approves BADC’s safe vegetable, fruit production scheme
Berger Paints posts higher profit despite sales drop
DCs asked to ensure selling of potatoes at govt fixed prices
BD, India customs extend time for border trade by 2 hours
NBR announces Nov as Tax Information Service Month
BD apparel makers label NBR as threat to business
CAB blames syndicates for record jump in commodity prices


Latest News
Israeli air strike kills 50 at Gaza refugee camp
Dollar price hiked more
Rizvi condemns arrests of Abbas and Alal
Getting runs helps to feel better amid low confidence: Shakib
Father, son killed in Madaripur road crash
OC injured in constable's misfire in Sylhet
BNP leaders Mirza Abbas and Alal arrested
UN says Gaza now a 'graveyard' for thousands of children
Bangladesh become 1st team to be knocked out losing to Pakistan
Two killed as stray incidents mark first day of opposition blockade
Most Read News
'Two killed' in Kishoreganj police-BNP clash
Question doesn't arise at all to hold dialogue with killers, says PM
Lt Gen (Retd) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardi arrested
BNP, Jamaat's countrywide blockade progresses with sporadic incidents
Blockade: BNP stages protest burning tyre in N'ganj
Only political reconciliation can protect democracy in Bangladesh
Bangabandhu Tunnel toll collection reaches Tk 7.1 lakh on 2nd day
Bus set ablaze in Chattogram
No option without holding election on time, says CEC
PAK vs BAN Match Prediction – Who will win?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft