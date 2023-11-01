Imo introduces Sim Card Binding feature to prevent hacking

Popular Instant Messaging app imo has been displaying promising efforts in ensuring the utmost security to its users through commendable online safety features.As a continuation of this very effort, imo introduced a new SIM Card Binding feature in September this year and is on its way to introducing Passkeys feature, waiting to be launched soon.On the occasion of this year's Cybersecurity Awareness Month, imo further emphasizes the importance of a safe internet space through these new offerings, says a press release.Recognizing the rising importance of cybersecurity in today's connected world, imo has been introducing an array of features to ensure users' data protection for safer online spaces.Among them is the very recently introduced SIM Card Binding feature, which provides advanced login protection for users.imo stands among the very first platforms to have introduced such a feature, under which, user accounts are strongly tied to their SIM cards allowing only a single device with the respective SIM card to log in to the account.