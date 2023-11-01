LafargeHolcim-BD achieves profitable growth in Q3

LafargeHolcim's listed with Dhaka Stock Exchange posted Net Sales growth of 12pc and its operating profit grows by 18pc, in the third quarter (Q3), 2023, the company says in a press release.LafargeHolcim's PAT (profit after tax) margin improved by 517 basis points to 25pc in the Q3. Moreover as part of its commitment to Circular Economy and De-carbonization, 37,000 tons of waste were disposed in the first 9 months, a 55pc growth than last year through Geocycle.Iqbal Chowdhury, CEO of the company praised all members and stakeholders of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh family for achieving outstanding results in the last 9 months despite challenging economic conditions and sharp devaluation of currency.This demonstrates the resilience of the team and efforts to grow the business even in an uncertain business environment.The Q3 confirms that it is on track to deliver another successful year. He said the third quarter's performance shows the strength of the company's diverse product portfolio and strategic presence driven by innovative products, high-value solutions, digital footprint and new channels.LafargeHolcim's Geocycle project is one of its kind sustainable waste management solutions in the country. We want to make a tangible contribution to bringing the society a step closer to a zero-waste future by managing more waste in coming years.During January to September, 2023 operating EBIT reached BDT 6,632 million a growth of 55 pc comparing to the same period of last year. Net sales increased by 27pc to BDT 21,646 million compared to BDT 16,987 million at the same period last year.Earnings per Share (EPS) increased by 58 pc to Taka 4.49 compared to Taka 2.85 in the previous period, the press release said.