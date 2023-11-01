Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 November, 2023, 8:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD, India PMs likely to open Khulna-Mongla rail tracks virtually today

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Khulna Correspondent

KHULNA, Oct 31: The trial run of train on the Khulna-Mongla route has begun on Monday afternoon as hundred percent construction works on the rail track has been completed.

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is expected to officially inaugurate the project virtually on November 1.

Before this, a train has run on a trial basis today afternoon from Phultala to Mongla, Md Arifuzzaman, Project Director (PD) of Mongla-Khulna Rail line, confirmed to OBSERVER.

The PD said, "We left the Fultala Station around 4pm today. We will reach at the Mongla Station around 7.30pm after touching some stations including Arongghata, Mohammad-nagar and Fakirhat."

The trial train is running slowly as we observed all technical and other side, he said, adding that "We will solve all problems during trial run if found."

Replying a question, the PD said, freight of the train could not fix, so far. The Railway authority will decide about freight within one month.

He, however, said, "Hundred percent of the construction works of the project has already been completed.

The construction works of 90-kilometer long Fultala-Mongla Double Rail line has been completed with a cost of Taka 4,260.89 crore.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Malaysia’s external trade team visits BMCCI secretariat
ECNEC approves BADC’s safe vegetable, fruit production scheme
Berger Paints posts higher profit despite sales drop
DCs asked to ensure selling of potatoes at govt fixed prices
BD, India customs extend time for border trade by 2 hours
NBR announces Nov as Tax Information Service Month
BD apparel makers label NBR as threat to business
CAB blames syndicates for record jump in commodity prices


Latest News
Israeli air strike kills 50 at Gaza refugee camp
Dollar price hiked more
Rizvi condemns arrests of Abbas and Alal
Getting runs helps to feel better amid low confidence: Shakib
Father, son killed in Madaripur road crash
OC injured in constable's misfire in Sylhet
BNP leaders Mirza Abbas and Alal arrested
UN says Gaza now a 'graveyard' for thousands of children
Bangladesh become 1st team to be knocked out losing to Pakistan
Two killed as stray incidents mark first day of opposition blockade
Most Read News
'Two killed' in Kishoreganj police-BNP clash
Question doesn't arise at all to hold dialogue with killers, says PM
Lt Gen (Retd) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardi arrested
BNP, Jamaat's countrywide blockade progresses with sporadic incidents
Blockade: BNP stages protest burning tyre in N'ganj
Only political reconciliation can protect democracy in Bangladesh
Bangabandhu Tunnel toll collection reaches Tk 7.1 lakh on 2nd day
Bus set ablaze in Chattogram
No option without holding election on time, says CEC
PAK vs BAN Match Prediction – Who will win?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft