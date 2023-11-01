BD, India PMs likely to open Khulna-Mongla rail tracks virtually today

KHULNA, Oct 31: The trial run of train on the Khulna-Mongla route has begun on Monday afternoon as hundred percent construction works on the rail track has been completed.The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is expected to officially inaugurate the project virtually on November 1.Before this, a train has run on a trial basis today afternoon from Phultala to Mongla, Md Arifuzzaman, Project Director (PD) of Mongla-Khulna Rail line, confirmed to OBSERVER.The PD said, "We left the Fultala Station around 4pm today. We will reach at the Mongla Station around 7.30pm after touching some stations including Arongghata, Mohammad-nagar and Fakirhat."The trial train is running slowly as we observed all technical and other side, he said, adding that "We will solve all problems during trial run if found."Replying a question, the PD said, freight of the train could not fix, so far. The Railway authority will decide about freight within one month.He, however, said, "Hundred percent of the construction works of the project has already been completed.The construction works of 90-kilometer long Fultala-Mongla Double Rail line has been completed with a cost of Taka 4,260.89 crore.