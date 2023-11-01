Int'l confce on digital public infra, artificial intelligence begins in city

A two-day international conference on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) began in the city with the motto of building a world with 'Zero Digital Divide'.Planning Minister MA Mannan inaugurated the conference organized by Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division and Aspire to Innovate (a2i) at a city hotel on Monday, said a press release.Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen addressed the function as special guest with State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak in the chair while international experts from different countries as well as local luminaries joined the event.Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah and ICT Division Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin were present at the function, among others.Speaking on the occasion, Planning Minister MA Mannan said as the country is now moving towards building a 'Smart Bangladesh' after the successful implementation of the 'Digital Bangladesh vision', there is a need to reduce the digital divide to ensure sustainable development of the country by 2041.There is a need to build an open platform infrastructure for financial inclusion of people of the entire country, including marginalized communities, he said, adding this infrastructure is called 'Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)'.In the context of Bangladesh, DPI is not now a dream, but there are possibilities to make it a reality, Mannan said, adding, "We need measurable, and sustainable solutions for digital inclusion in all sectors, including agriculture, education, health, and judiciary, of the country that will empower the marginalized people to help Bangladesh reach Smart Bangladesh".Speaking at the function, Technology Affairs Envoy of the United Nations (UN) Secretary General Amandeep Singh Gill emphasized on working to ensure 'Zero Digital Divide' across the world.The two-day conference will include 14 special sessions where international and local experts would highlight every possible aspect of building a world with 'Zero Digital Divide', including how to leverage the power of DPI and AI in the country and in the Global South.