Opposition blockade forces banks to function with caution

In the first day of the three-day opposition called blockade program pressed by anti-government parties including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), customers' presence and transactions were distinctly low at banks counters and other financial institutions (FIs).The blockade has triggered apprehension among general public who fear risk of violence resulting in a noticeable shift in their banking behaviors.Banks and financial institution were open in the city and throughout the country but they functioned with extreme caution keeping shutters almost half closed.The usual hustle and bustle around concentrated banking facilities mainly at Arambagh, Fakirapool, Ittefak Mor, Shaplachatwar and Dainik Bangla areas in the city dwindled since Tuesday morning. A substantial number of service counters remained vacant with only a handful of customers seeking service.A visit to a state owned bank at around 11:15 AM at Motijheel on Tuesday showed most service counters had staff members in place but customers were scanty leaving the staff member passing idle time.A senior bank official said, "The strike-blockade has deterred ordinary citizens from venturing out. People are hesitant to leave homes unless it is urgent and remain cautious visiting banks to carry cash. He however anticipates an increase in customers in the afternoon."A similar trend scenario was noticeable in private banks, where the numbers of customers were significantly fewer. An official of a private bank said customers fear banking in unusual situation.If situation further deteriorates, we may witness further decline in customers. Nevertheless, we remain hopeful given the presence of law enforcement at everywhere.City streets notably remained empty with limited pedestrians. However kitchen market in were open with limited buyers. Most people in the streets were mainly office goers and those attending urgent family needs.