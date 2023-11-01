ICAB awards ICB for Best Presented Annual Report

Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) has been awarded the Second Position for Best Presented Annual Report in the "Public Sector Entity" category of the "23rd ICAB National Award Giving Ceremony for Best Presented Annual Reports 2022" organized by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh(ICAB), says a press release.Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP handed over the Award as chief guest to A.S.M. Haidaruzzaman, General Manager (Operations) and Md. Anwar Shamim, General Manager (Accounts And Finance) of ICB at Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka on Monday.