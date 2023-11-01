Video
Wednesday, 1 November, 2023
Net foreign assistance drops by 30pc in July-Aug

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Business Correspondent

The net foreign assistance including loans and grants to Bangladesh plunged by 30.47 per cent in July-August period compared with the same period last year.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) data shows, the net receipts of foreign assistance after principal repayments plummeted to $450.56 million in the July-August of 2023 compared with $648 million in the same period of 2022.

The total foreign assistance was $125.22 million or 14.49 per cent lower in July-August of FY24. It  dropped to $739 million in July-August in 2023 against $864.3 million in the same period of last year.

Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of Policy Research Institute (PRI), Bangladesh, said foreign loans and grants might decline as the government could not release local fund amid its resource constraints.

So, utilisation of foreign assistance has been delayed leading to delay or failure to implementation of government projects which may also put an impact on new assistance.

When the government's development projects could not be implemented in time, the cost of the funds would rise and also the fund would not be viable, he said.

The country's net foreign direct investment dropped to $1.61 billion in FY23 from $1.82 billion in FY22. Businesses said the FDI declined due to current global economic crisis and a continued surge in the US federal rate.

They said ongoing pressure on the country's macroeconomic situation provoked foreign investors to search for other options.

The FDI marginally rose to $345 million in July-August in 2023 from $337 in the same period of the past year.

Businesses said soaring operating business costs due to a hike in power and energy prices, a significant devaluation of the local currency taka could be a heavy drag on the FDI inflow.

The slow growth in FDI and decline in foreign loans and grants contributed to negative financial account in the balance payment.

Deficit in the country's financial account widened to $2,019 million in July-August in 2023 from $247 million in the same period of the past year. The declines also contributed to the pressure on foreign currency market.

The country's foreign exchange reserve, according to International Monetary Fund guidelines, decreased to $20.89 billion on October 25. Meanwhile, taka experienced depreciation against the US dollar, reaching at Tk 110.5 per dollar, bankers said.




