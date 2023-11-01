Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 November, 2023, 8:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA issues warning on factory disorder impacting exports

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Business Correspondent

At an urgent press conference held on Tuesday, BGMEA President Farooq Hasan voiced concerns and fears of possible closure of garment factories due to vandalism, political unrest and ongoing worker protests.

He said if workers abandon their duties and create unrest, factory owners could lawfully shut down their factories.

He made the observation at a press conference on Tuesday organized by BGMEA (Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association) at its Uttara office, in city.

Former BGMEA President AK Azad, Anwarul Azim Chowdhury Parvez and, current board members were present.
 
The industry leaders made the plea at a time when violence at garment factories in industrial areas in the outskirts of the city created a volatile situation on Tuesday. They called upon all to keep the situation calm.
 
Farooq Hasan highlighted a recent disturbing incident involving outsiders who vandalized a garment factory ABM Fashion Limited in Konabari area.

In just three hours of a holiday break, these hoodlums broke the factory gate, took officials hostage, and set it ablaze.

The BGMEA felt compelled to voice alarm at these alarming developments, underscoring the fragility of the garment industry.

Farooq Hasan urged law enforcement agencies to bolster security for industrial establishments, particularly garment factories.

He called for careful and considerate actions to prevent any harm to workers, employees, and owners.

Farooq Hasan spoke emotionally about the vital role of workers in achieving industry's success and urged them not to engage in activities that would tarnish the industry's image or undermine buyers' confidence.
 
Protecting the industry's integrity is crucial, as any decline in buyer interest would have severe consequences for the country's economy and employment prospects.

Workers were encouraged to resist provocations, shun subversive actions, and responsibly contribute to the industry's prosperity in the best interest of the nation.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Malaysia’s external trade team visits BMCCI secretariat
ECNEC approves BADC’s safe vegetable, fruit production scheme
Berger Paints posts higher profit despite sales drop
DCs asked to ensure selling of potatoes at govt fixed prices
BD, India customs extend time for border trade by 2 hours
NBR announces Nov as Tax Information Service Month
BD apparel makers label NBR as threat to business
CAB blames syndicates for record jump in commodity prices


Latest News
Israeli air strike kills 50 at Gaza refugee camp
Dollar price hiked more
Rizvi condemns arrests of Abbas and Alal
Getting runs helps to feel better amid low confidence: Shakib
Father, son killed in Madaripur road crash
OC injured in constable's misfire in Sylhet
BNP leaders Mirza Abbas and Alal arrested
UN says Gaza now a 'graveyard' for thousands of children
Bangladesh become 1st team to be knocked out losing to Pakistan
Two killed as stray incidents mark first day of opposition blockade
Most Read News
'Two killed' in Kishoreganj police-BNP clash
Question doesn't arise at all to hold dialogue with killers, says PM
Lt Gen (Retd) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardi arrested
BNP, Jamaat's countrywide blockade progresses with sporadic incidents
Blockade: BNP stages protest burning tyre in N'ganj
Only political reconciliation can protect democracy in Bangladesh
Bangabandhu Tunnel toll collection reaches Tk 7.1 lakh on 2nd day
Bus set ablaze in Chattogram
No option without holding election on time, says CEC
PAK vs BAN Match Prediction – Who will win?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft