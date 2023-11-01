BGMEA issues warning on factory disorder impacting exports

At an urgent press conference held on Tuesday, BGMEA President Farooq Hasan voiced concerns and fears of possible closure of garment factories due to vandalism, political unrest and ongoing worker protests.He said if workers abandon their duties and create unrest, factory owners could lawfully shut down their factories.He made the observation at a press conference on Tuesday organized by BGMEA (Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association) at its Uttara office, in city.Former BGMEA President AK Azad, Anwarul Azim Chowdhury Parvez and, current board members were present.The industry leaders made the plea at a time when violence at garment factories in industrial areas in the outskirts of the city created a volatile situation on Tuesday. They called upon all to keep the situation calm.Farooq Hasan highlighted a recent disturbing incident involving outsiders who vandalized a garment factory ABM Fashion Limited in Konabari area.In just three hours of a holiday break, these hoodlums broke the factory gate, took officials hostage, and set it ablaze.The BGMEA felt compelled to voice alarm at these alarming developments, underscoring the fragility of the garment industry.Farooq Hasan urged law enforcement agencies to bolster security for industrial establishments, particularly garment factories.He called for careful and considerate actions to prevent any harm to workers, employees, and owners.Farooq Hasan spoke emotionally about the vital role of workers in achieving industry's success and urged them not to engage in activities that would tarnish the industry's image or undermine buyers' confidence.Protecting the industry's integrity is crucial, as any decline in buyer interest would have severe consequences for the country's economy and employment prospects.Workers were encouraged to resist provocations, shun subversive actions, and responsibly contribute to the industry's prosperity in the best interest of the nation.