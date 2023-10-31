BD's economic journey, a beacon for development partners

The remarkable strides made by the Bangladesh economy have caught the attention of development partners and investors worldwide. With substantial progress across all economic indicators, Bangladesh stands at the precipice of a promising future, positioning itself to lead the global economy. This resounding endorsement comes from influential figures in the international community, including development partners. Notably, Bangladesh boasts 39 hi-tech parks and 100 economic zones, showcasing its immense potential for investment. The stock market, too, presents alluring opportunities with substantial returns and ease of investment.Amidst this economic optimism, Germany, a longstanding supporter of Bangladesh since its independence, is poised to strengthen its investment ties with the nation. These significant insights emerged during a high-profile roadshow, titled 'The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Bangladesh-German Trade and Investment Summit 2023,' held at Hotel Intercontinental at Berlin in Germany on Monday. The event brought together experts and dignitaries to explore the burgeoning prospects of Bangladesh's economic landscape.Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli-Rubaiyat-ul Islam presented the keynote.BSEC and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDAR) jointly organized the roadshow.Ambassador of Bangladesh to Germany Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan gave a welcome speech on the occasion.BIDA Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain, BEZA Chairman Sheikh Yusuf Harun, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Chairman Hasan Mohammad Hafizur Rahman Babu, Capital Market Stabilization Fund Chairman Najibur Rahman, Bangladesh Insurance Association President Sheikh Kabir Hossain, Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) President Md Sayedur Rahman and others spoke in the event.Chairman of BSEC said, "Our aviation sector is the hub of our economy. Bangladesh has a total of 12 airports including 3 international airports. Our domestic flights are operated from 8 airports. We have four airlines, 11 chartered airlines and 4 cargo airlines operating flights here. Biman Bangladesh Airlines is already considering buying aircraft from France's Airbus."He said, "We (Bangladesh) have never failed to achieve our goals. We will not fail in any of our goals in the future. Our next target is to make ourselves a developed country."Addressing German businessmen, Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam said, "We have 100 special economic zones here. Like the money market, our capital market is also moving forward. Everyone including Bida, Bepja is ready to help you. So France can be our development partner by investing in Bangladesh."Capital Market Stabilization Fund Chairman Najibur Rahman said that after the global pandemic, foreigners are looking for good places to invest. Bangladesh wants to catch that investment. That is why it is being highlighted in different countries of the world, hopefully foreign investment will increase in the future.Ambassador of Bangladesh to Germany Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan said, "Bangladesh and Germany have had good relations for a long time. Bangladesh has been progressing economically for 20 years. It now wants to become a middle income country by 2031. In this regard, Germany maintains bilateral relations. Germany is increasing exports to Bangladesh. I am not the ambassador of Bangladesh here, I am also working as the ambassador of Germany. We are working to increase the import, export and investment of both countries. Bangladesh is now moving forward in the ease of doing business in Bangladesh. Hopefully German investors will invest in Bangladesh."Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) President Md Sayedur Rahman said, Bangladesh is now a good place for foreign investment. Now is the time to invest. Hopefully, investment in Bangladesh will increase in the future through the investment conference.Mahbubul Alam, executive director of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), said that the German investor had invested in Bangladesh's EPZ during the corona crisis without going to Bangladesh. Hopefully German investment will increase in the future.Istaq Ahmed Shimul, Managing Director of Three Eye Asset Management Company Limited, said that the series of business conferences organized by BSEC and BIDA are being held in the historical city of Europe, Berlin, Germany."I hope that through this conference non-resident Bangladeshi investors staying in Europe and European investors will greatly increase their investment in Bangladesh, one of the emerging economies of Asia," he added.