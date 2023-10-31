So-called Biden adviser sent to jail

US President Joe Biden's so called adviser Mian Arefi was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Monday.Metropolitan Magistrate Ali Haider passed the order after rejecting his bail prayer.Sub Inspector Sujanur Islam, Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced Mian Arefi before the court with a prayer to keep him in jail.Police on Sunday arrested Mian Arefi from Dhaka airport.Earlier on Sunday, a case was filed against him, Mian Zahidul Islam alias Mian Arefi who went to BNP's central office on Saturday evening claiming himself as an adviser to US President Joe Biden.Three persons including Arefi, retired Lt Gen Chowdhury Hasan Suhrawardy and BNP leader Ishraque Hossain, son of Sadeque Hossain Khoka, were made accused in the case.