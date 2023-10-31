Ground battles rage in Gaza as concern grows for hospitals

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES, Oct 30: Ground battles raged inside the northern Gaza Strip on Monday and Israeli tanks were seen on the outskirts of its largest city in the war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.Israel's intensifying land and air campaign since Hamas's October 7 attacks has heightened fears for the 2.4 million civilians trapped inside besieged Gaza, where the Hamas-ruled health ministry says more than 8,000 have died.Dozens of Israeli tanks rolled into the fringes of Gaza City, eyewitnesses said, after a night of heavy clashes in nearby areas where the army said it had killed dozens of "terrorists" and Hamas also reported fierce fighting.The Israeli land forces are supported by heavy fire from fighter jets, drones and artillery that the army said had struck more than 600 targets within 24 hours, up sharply from 450 a day earlier.Concern has surged about the widening humanitarian disaster, with fears centred on Gaza hospitalsinside Israeli-mandated evacuation zones where medics warn that many patients cannot be moved.The army said troops overnight "killed dozens of terrorists who barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels and attempted to attack" while an aircraft struck a building "with over 20 Hamas terrorist operatives inside".Columns of Israeli tanks and armoured bulldozers were seen churning through the sand, and Israeli snipers took positions inside emptied residential buildings, in footage released by the army.Israeli tanks were later spotted on the edges of Gaza City, usually the most densely populated urban area but now emptied of many residents following repeated Israeli evacuation orders.A witness told AFP the Israeli tanks blocked the strip's major north-south road and had been "firing at any vehicle that tries to go along it".AFP journalists are not inside Gaza City, following Israeli warnings that the territory's northern areas must be considered a war zone.It is now more than three weeks since Hamas gunmen launched a wave of bloody cross-border raids against homes, communities, farms and security posts in Israel that shocked and infuriated the nation.An estimated 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed and 239 people were taken hostage, according to the latest Israeli tallies.Israel has vowed to free the hostages, track down those responsible and "eradicate" Hamas, the Islamist movement that has governed Gaza since 2007.After weeks of ferocious air strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a new "stage" in a "long and difficult" war.Israel has for weeks warned Palestinians civilians to flee the northern half of the Gaza Strip, while also cutting off normal supplies of water, food, fuel and other essentials to the long-blockaded territory.The United Nations reported Sunday that civil order was starting to break down after "thousands of people" had ransacked its warehouses looking for tinned food, flour, oil and hygiene supplies.According to the UN, all 10 hospitals in northern Gaza have received evacuation orders -- despite sheltering thousands of patients and about 117,000 of the displaced.Among those being treated are intensive care patients, infants and elderly people on life support systems. �AFP