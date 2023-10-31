Video
Niko Graft Case: 2 Canadian cops give testimony

Published : Tuesday, 31 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Court Correspondent

Two members of Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Kevin Duggan and Liyod Skuip, on Monday gave deposition in the Niko graft case against BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and seven others.

They appeared at Dhaka Special Judge's Court-9 and submitted their depositions in the case.

After the deposition the defence lawyers cross-examined the two Canadian cops, the cross examination of Liyod Skuip was completed but the cross examination of Kevin Duggan was not completed. The court fixed today (Tuesday) for completion of the cross examination of the witness, Kevin Duggan
In his testimony, Liyod Skuip said some officials of the then government fuelled corruption at the Canadian oil and gas exploration company Niko.

"Later, we came to know about this corruption by watching media news. Niko Resources Ltd had also been convicted for corruption in Canada for transacting bribes to some officials of the then government", he said.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-9 set up especially at the Keraniganj Central Jail recorded the statement of the two foreign witnesses.

On behalf of Khaleda Zia, advocate Zia Uddin Zia appeared before the court.
 
The court on September 17 in 2023, allowed a prosecution plea to produce three foreigners including a former FBI agent to testify in the case.

Earlier on October 19, the court summoned the two Canadian cops to appear Monday and give deposition in the case.

The court on March 19 in 2023, framed charges against the eight accused.

The other accused in the case are- Kamal Uddin Siddiqui, Khandaker Shahidul Islam, CM Eusuf Hossain, Mir Moinul Haque, Gias Uddin Al Mamun, Selim Bhuiyan and Kashem Sharif.

The anti-graft body filed the case against five including Khaleda Zia with Tejgaon police station on December 9, 2007, for abusing power in signing a deal with Canadian company Niko for exploring and extracting gas.

The ACC on May 5in 2008, submitted the charge-sheet against 11 people including Khaleda Zia.



